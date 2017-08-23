Nuclear Development Sanctions, White House Lockdown, Robot Security Flaws, And More Nuclear Development Sanctions, White House Lockdown, Robot Security Flaws, and Airport Bomb Threats 8/23/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyThe Trump administration announced new sanctions against China and Russia on Tuesday as part of its campaign to pressure North Korea into stopping its development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The new sanctions affect six individuals and 10 organizations with financial ties to Pyongyang's weapons program. Tension between the United States and North Korea has escalated over North Korea's recent missile tests.A brief lockdown of the White House was lifted on Tuesday afternoon after police determined that an unattended package found near the north lawn was not hazardous, the U.S. Secret Service said. Police said the item had been discovered about 1:15 p.m. in an area along Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Square, just outside the security perimeter. Pedestrians were cleared from the area. The incident came a few minutes after police found a different suspicions package at 1:10 p.m. on the Rotunda steps of the U.S. Capitol.Some of the most popular industrial and consumer robots are dangerously easy to hack and could be turned into bugging devices or weapons, Bloomberg News reports. Representatives of IOActive, a Seattle-based cybersecurity firm, said they found major security flaws in various industrial and consumer robots. The vulnerabilities could allow the robots to be turned into surveillance devices, surreptitiously spying on their owners, or let them to be hijacked and used to physically harm people or damage property, according to IOActive researchers.Authorities say a man who falsely claimed he had a bomb inside a carry-on bag at Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) Airport has been taken into custody. The incident made for tense times at BWI early Tuesday morning, after two security checkpoints were shut down in the busiest part of the airport. The man faces charges of making a false statement concerning a destructive device and interfering with airport security procedures. Some flights were cancelled due to the overnight security breach.