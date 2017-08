Nuclear Development Sanctions, White House Lockdown, Robot Security Flaws, And More

A brief lockdown of the White House was lifted on Tuesday afternoon after police determined that an unattended package found near the north lawn was not hazardous, the U.S. Secret Service said. Police said the item had been discovered about 1:15 p.m. in an area along Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Square, just outside the security perimeter. Pedestrians were cleared from the area. The incident came a few minutes after police found a different suspicions package at 1:10 p.m. on the Rotunda steps of the U.S. Capitol.