Nuclear Button Threats, New York Barriers, Security Chief Resigns, Police Exploring Echo

​President Donald Trump issued a warning on Twitter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday that the U.S. nuclear button is more powerful one than North Korea, after Kim touted Korea's nuclear capabilities during a New Year's Day address. Trump tweeted: "… I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" During a New Year's Day address, the North Korean leader spoke optimistically of his country's relationship with South Korea, but also cautioned the Trump administration that the button to unlock North Korea's weapons arsenal was "always on my desk."



New York City plans to install more than 1,500 protective barriers in high-profile locations to guard against vehicle attacks and other terror-related incidents, CNN reports. The effort, unveiled Tuesday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, is part of a $50 million investment in security infrastructure after vehicles were used to mow down pedestrians in 2017. Known as bollards, the cylindrical metal posts will replace concrete barriers that went up on sidewalks after vehicle-related attacks in Times Square and Lower Manhattan.



The longtime chief of security for the Pennsylvania Senate has resigned after he was accused of harassing two female subordinates. Justin Ferrante stepped down Friday amid an ongoing investigation into the complaints, Senate officials confirmed Tuesday. Ferrante was accused of sending inappropriate text messages, including a sexually graphic photo, according to sources familiar with the matter, Philly.com reports.

