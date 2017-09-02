Northeastern Blizzard Looms, Critical Infrastructure Security, and More

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released two reports on the nation’s infrastructure and how it’s secured. In one report, GAO assessed how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) manages access control to critical infrastructure such as airports, military installations, and nuclear power plan​ts. However, since there are a number of agencies involved in those infrastructures, they all have their own access control methods. GAO recommended that DHS work with agency partners to harmonize access control efforts.