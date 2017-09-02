Northeastern Blizzard Looms, Critical Infrastructure Security, and More Critical Infrastructure, Cargo Security, and More 2/9/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released two reports on the nation’s infrastructure and how it’s secured. In one report, GAO assessed how the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) manages access control to critical infrastructure such as airports, military installations, and nuclear power plants. However, since there are a number of agencies involved in those infrastructures, they all have their own access control methods. GAO recommended that DHS work with agency partners to harmonize access control efforts.In another report, the GAO found that U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism C-TPAT) faces challenges in security validations. This program, which ensures the safe movement of cargo shipments throughout the global supply chain, focuses on the flow of legitimate commerce. GAO recommended improvements in how offices track security validations and adjustments to its database. In other news, another GAO report founds that the Capitol Police Board needs better practices to enhance accountability. Baylor University is having millions of dollars withheld by the Big 12 sports conference because of the school's handling sexual assaults. A new survey on cybercrime shows that Americans are woefully uneducated when it comes to the risk of cyberattacks. A nuclear reactor exploded in northern France this morning, but there is no nuclear threat, officials say. A Sussex man is in trouble for impersonating a Homeland Security officer. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized poetry books in Florida last year, but they won’t say why. Seven people were arrested in Phoenix after blocking a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement bus in protest.