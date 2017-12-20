North Korean Cyberattack, Sexual Violence Policy, Disaster Response Funding, Cruise Bus Crash

The United States publicly blamed North Korea for the WannaCry ransomware attack that affected hundreds of thousands of computers globally this year, offering further justification for the White House's campaign to step up international pressure on the regime. "We do not make this allegation lightly. We do so with evidence, and we do so with partners," White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told reporters Tuesday. WannaCry crippled parts of the U.K.'s state-run National Health Service and compromised companies such as FedEx Corp. and Nissan Motor Co, Bloomberg reports.



The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) should beef up its policies on sexual harassment so that they include more of the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) principles for preventing sexual violence, a new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report finds. The report comes after a U.S. Senate directive called on GAO to review efforts by DOD to prevent unwanted sexual behaviors in the military.



Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are proposing to direct $81 billion in taxpayer funds to respond to this year's hurricanes and wildfires in what would be the single largest emerg​ency spending bill since 2009's war on terrorism supplemental funding, the Washington Post reports. A bill filed Monday by the U.S. House Appropriations Committee Chairman includes $28 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) programs, $26 billion in disaster recovery block grants, and $12 billion for infrastructure repairs, as well as billions of dollars in funding for agriculture, education and small-business loans.

