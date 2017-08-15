North Korea Walks Back Threats, Thousands Missing After Mudslide In Sierra Leone, Texas University Cancels Rally, And More

​​North Korea walked back its threat to fire missiles at the U.S. territory of Guam after leader Kim Jong Un reviewed his military's plans. NPR reports that Kim visited the Korean's People's Army, reviewed the plan, and decided not to order the missile launch, but instead "would watch a little more the foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees."



Thousands remain missing in the outskirts of Freetown, Sierra Leone, as first responders search for survivors after a mudslide. Rescue efforts have located 270 bodies so far, and the government has declared a national emergency as authorities attempt to locate thousands of people still missing following heavy flooding that caused mud slides and overwhelmed the city's drainage system.



Texas A&M cancelled a planned white nationalist protest scheduled for September 11, citing safety concerns following the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Preston Wiginton, the organizer for the event, had invited white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and other groups to come to the university to hold a "white lives matter" rally. Texas A&M, however, said it was concerned about the safety of the campus community during the potential rally and canceled the event using a new rule that requires outside groups or individuals to have sponsorship. "None of the 1,200-plus campus organizations invited Preston Wiginton nor did they agree to sponsor his events…on September 11 of this year," Texas A&M said in a statement.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) gave almost $750,000 to a business to develop methods to improve the technology first responders' use. The funds will go towards strengthening first responder sensor networks to protect them from cybercriminals, The Hill reports. "The security enhancements developed through this project will be designed to ensure the system can be accessed and used only by approved devices and operators," said William Bryan, DHS acting undersecretary for science and technology.



California filed suit against the U.S. Department of Justice over its plan to cut off federal funding to sanctuary cities unless they cooperate with immigration agents. "It's a low blow to our men and women who wear the badge for the federal government to threaten their crime-fighting resources in order to force them to do the work of the federal government," said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. "We're in the best position to determine how best to enforce the law and keep our people safe."

