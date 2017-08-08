North Korea Vows To Retaliate, U.K. Firms Could Face Massive Fines For Cyber Inaction, Malaysia Detains Hundreds

​​​In response to the latest round of United Nations' sanctions, North Korea said it will mobilize all of its resources to take physical action. “The statement, carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, was the strongest indication yet that the country could conduct another nuclear or missile test, as it had often done in response to past United Nations sanctions,” The New York Times reports.



A new proposal could fine British organizations up to £17 million, or 4 percent of their global turnover, for failing to take measures to prevent cyberattacks that result in major disruption to transportation, health, or electricity networks. “But the proposals, which are being considered as part of a government consultation launched on Tuesday, say that financial penalties will be used as a ‘last resort’ and not applied if organizations facing an attack can prove they assessed the risks adequately,” according to The Guardian.



Malaysian authorities detained more than 400 people in a counterterrorism operation, with police mainly holding individuals from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. The raid was part of Malaysia’s effort to tighten security ahead of the Southeast Asian Games next week, the BBC reports.

U.S. Muslims have raised concerns about the unwillingness of authorities and local media outlets to call a recent bombing at an Islamic center in Minnesota an act of terrorism. “I don’t know what [the bomber's] intent was, but in my eyes, and in the eyes of anybody who wants to realize what this is—it’s a terrorist attack,” said Hodan Hossan in an interview with Minneapolis Public Radio News. The FBI is currently investigating the bombing of Bloomington’s Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, but has not released information on a suspect or the motivation for the attack.



The U.S. Army is grounding some of its drones “due to increased awareness of cyber vulnerabilities associated with DJI products,” according to WIRED. The Army was using some small consumer drones manufactured by Chinese maker DJI. “Previously, hackers have been able to jailbreak some DJI drones to control and modify things like safety features on the devices,” WIRED explained. “Some reports have also indicated that DJI can gather location, audio, and even visual data from user flights.”

