North Korea Releases Inflammatory Video, United Airlines Review of Passenger Incident, Chicago Aviation Officers, and More

​​North Korea released video today showing a "simulated attack" on the White House. The propoganda depicts the building in crosshairs, and declares that "the enemy to be destroyed is in our sights," reports The Washington Post. The propaganda comes amidst rising tensions between the United States and North Korea, which has conducted several missile tests as a show of force. In response, U.S. President Trump sent warships to the region as a warning, and the Pentagon says it is developing military options.​

United Airlines released a review today detailing the mistakes it says it made in handling a passenger situation on an overbooked flight. The report summarizes what happened on board United Express Flight 3411 on April 9, when Chicago aviation officers physically removed a passenger from his seat, resulting in several injuries to the man. United says internal policies kept the company from providing customer service, and not enough crew had been trained in the involuntary passenger deplaning process. "We can never apologize enough for what occurred and for our initial response that followed. United Airlines takes full responsibility for what happened. The intention of this report is to communicate concrete and meaningful actions that will avoid putting our customers, employees and partners into impossible situations," the review states.

