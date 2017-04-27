North Korea Releases Inflammatory Video, United Airlines Review of Passenger Incident, Chicago Aviation Officers, and More North Korea Releases Inflammatory Video, United Airlines Review of Passenger Incident, Chicago Aviation Officers, and More 4/27/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyNorth Korea released video today showing a "simulated attack" on the White House. The propoganda depicts the building in crosshairs, and declares that "the enemy to be destroyed is in our sights," reports The Washington Post. The propaganda comes amidst rising tensions between the United States and North Korea, which has conducted several missile tests as a show of force. In response, U.S. President Trump sent warships to the region as a warning, and the Pentagon says it is developing military options.United Airlines released a review today detailing the mistakes it says it made in handling a passenger situation on an overbooked flight. The report summarizes what happened on board United Express Flight 3411 on April 9, when Chicago aviation officers physically removed a passenger from his seat, resulting in several injuries to the man. United says internal policies kept the company from providing customer service, and not enough crew had been trained in the involuntary passenger deplaning process. "We can never apologize enough for what occurred and for our initial response that followed. United Airlines takes full responsibility for what happened. The intention of this report is to communicate concrete and meaningful actions that will avoid putting our customers, employees and partners into impossible situations," the review states.The union that represents Chicago's aviation officers moved yesterday to halt the city's effort to rebrand the officers as members of a security force. Union Local 73 filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the Illinois Relations Board, saying that the city is trying to strip the word "police" from branding for the aviation officers, replacing it with "security." The union says that airport users won't understand the policing powers the group has without the proper wordage. The topic came up at a City Council hearing looking into aviation officer's forcible removal of a bloodied passenger from a United flight at Chicago O'Hare. "During the council hearing, city officials said aviation officers had the authority to detain people, but it was up to Police Department officers to make an arrest. Aldermen took pains during the hearing to call them security officers, in a couple of instances correcting themselves after first calling them police," the Chicago Tribune reports.In other news, the death toll in clashes between Venezuelan security forces and protesters reaches 29. A full-scale terror exercise took place in the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday to help first responders prepare for possible attacks in the area. And CSO releases an article on medical devices that have yet to be hacked, but present vulnerabilities to the patients and hospitals who rely on them.