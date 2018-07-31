North Korea Ballistic Missile Activity, TSA Deploys CT Scanners, Sexual Harassment Claims at CBS, and More

Evidence obtained by U.S. spy agencies indicate North Korea is constructing "intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States," the Washington Post reports. Sources familiar with the intelligence, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the activity is taking place at a research facility in Sanumdong on the outskirts of Pyongyang. The intel, including satellite photos, comes on the heels of testimony by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said North Korean factories "continue to produce fissile material" used in nuclear weapon-making. But according to the article, "The new intelligence does not suggest an expansion of North Korea's capabilities but shows that work on advanced weapons is continuing weeks after President Trump declared in a Twitter posting that Pyongyang was 'no longer a Nuclear Threat.'"



The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to test CT scanners at airports around the country, including at Los Angeles International Airport in the coming months, a measure that will allow security officers to view 3D images of baggage and better analyze their contents. "In the future, the CT scanner may allow passengers to leave laptops and liquids inside of their carry-on bags, TSA officials say. An algorithm used by the scanner also alerts TSA officers to possible explosives in the bags," The Los Angeles Times reports. Fifteen CT scanners will be deployed at as many U.S. airports initially, then expand to 40 scanners by the end of the year. The TSA says there will eventually be 145 CT scanners at airports across the United States, paid for with a $71 million fund that was added during the 2019 fiscal year budget by the Trump administration.



CBS Corp. says CEO Leslie Moonves will remain on the job as the company investigates claims of sexual harassment​ against the 23-year company veteran, TIME reports. A story published on July 27 in The New Yorker initially brought the claims to light. "Several women accused Moonves of sexual harassment, including forced touching and kissing during business meetings. The women said they were physically intimidated and that their careers suffered when they refused his advances. The article goes on to describe a culture of harassment at CBS," according to TIME. Moonves has conceded he may have made some women uncomfortable during his tenure, "but said he never used his position to harm anyone's career."

