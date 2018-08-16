Nigeria Faces Massive Security Issues, Trump Revokes Fmr. CIA Director’s Clearance, Parkland Students Return, and More

​​​Nigeria is overwhelmed by security threats and has few resources to fight them, The New York Times reports. Attacks and murders throughout the country, as well as kidnappings of prominent officials, leave critics questioning President Muhammadu Buhari, who will run for a second term in February. The country is also beleaguered by Islamist extremist group Boko Haram, splinter groups, and gang violence. "This year alone in the state of Zamfara, hundreds have died in mass murders and more than 21,000 people have been forced from their homes. In total, officials say at least 2,000 people have died from violence in the area since 2011," according to the article, which adds that security resources are "increasingly stretched," and security overall is "deteriorating significantly."



U.S. President Trump has revoked former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance for making what he called "a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations" about his administration, Reuters reports. The firestorm began after Brennan tweeted at the president regarding a former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, who wrote a book criticizing Trump. The president had lashed out at her on Twitter. "Trump said he may also revoke the clearances of other critics, including former U.S. national intelligence director James Clapper, former FBI Director James Comey, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, former National Security Agency director Michael Hayden and former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, among others," according to the article.



Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, returned to the campus for the first day of the new school year on Wednesday. A gunman opened killed 17 people there last February. The campus is now outfitted with several new security measures, including a video intercom system for visitors, hardware that automatically locks classroom doors when shut, and an ID system, "Only staff and students wearing IDs are able to pass through new fences and gates, which are watched by school resource officers, campus monitors and security and security specialists," USA Today reports. The school also invested in a new video surveillance system that cost $6.2 million, but the administrators were opposed to installing metal detectors due to privacy and logistical concerns. Broward County Sheriff's Office will provide three school resource officers, in addition to the school's security staff increase to 15 people.



A new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) examines misconduct among federal employees and how it is addressed by federal agencies. "Federal agencies made 10,249 suspensions, 7,411 removals, and 114 demotions for misconduct in 2016," the report stated, which is less than 1 percent of the federal workforce. But the report found that not all agencies reported misconduct to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), nor do all have a table of penalties that helps rank and penalize misconduct by the infraction committed. The report recommended that OPM "take steps to improve the quality of data collected on misconduct; leverage lessons learned to help agencies address misconduct; and improve guidance on training supervisors and human resources staff on addressing misconduct."

