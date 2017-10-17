New York Bomber Convicted, Fla. Governor Proposes Security Funding, Feds to Implement Security Standards, and More

​​A man accused of planting two bombs in New York City last year, injuring dozens of people, has been convicted. The twenty-nine-year-old man was found guilty of all charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place. He faces life in prison for his actions, including detonating a bomb on West 23rd Street in Chelsea in Manhattan. More than 30 people were injured in that blast; authorities disarmed another bomb that was found four blocks away. His initial plan was to detonate a bomb along the route of a charity race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, but "due to a last-minute change to the race schedule, no people were injured when that pipe bomb detonated," reports the BBC.



Florida Governor Rick Scott has announced a proposal to set aside $1 million in security funding for Jewish schools in the 2018-2019 state budget, following a wave of anti-Semitic threats in the prior year. The funding would help pay for video cameras, bulletproof glass, fencing, and other measures to harden security at Jewish day schools; the Florida legislature will decide whether to move forward with the proposal. Critics argue that the governor should also make such funding available for other religious groups that have been the target of threats.

