New York Bomber Convicted, Fla. Governor Proposes Security Funding, Feds to Implement Security Standards, and More New York Bomber Convicted, Security Funding for Jewish Schools, Feds to Implement Security Standards, and More 10/17/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyA man accused of planting two bombs in New York City last year, injuring dozens of people, has been convicted. The twenty-nine-year-old man was found guilty of all charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place. He faces life in prison for his actions, including detonating a bomb on West 23rd Street in Chelsea in Manhattan. More than 30 people were injured in that blast; authorities disarmed another bomb that was found four blocks away. His initial plan was to detonate a bomb along the route of a charity race in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, but "due to a last-minute change to the race schedule, no people were injured when that pipe bomb detonated," reports the BBC.Florida Governor Rick Scott has announced a proposal to set aside $1 million in security funding for Jewish schools in the 2018-2019 state budget, following a wave of anti-Semitic threats in the prior year. The funding would help pay for video cameras, bulletproof glass, fencing, and other measures to harden security at Jewish day schools; the Florida legislature will decide whether to move forward with the proposal. Critics argue that the governor should also make such funding available for other religious groups that have been the target of threats.Federal agencies in the United States have been given 90 days to implement DMARC (domain-based message authentication), which the government hopes will put an end to imposter emails. Spoof emails purporting to come from a source familiar to the user have led to data breaches and a host of other cybersecurity issues by giving the hackers a backdoor to the computer, and possibly an organization's entire network. CNN Money reports that organizations using the DMARC protocol receive just 23 percent of spoof emails, compared with companies that don't use it. Agencies will also be required to update their websites to HTTPS, a connection more secure than HTTP. Nearly a quarter of all federal government sites currently do not have this feature. The Department of Homeland Security has given agencies 90 days to implement the new email security standard and 120 days for the Web protocol.In other news, the security guard who has been hailed as a hero in the Vegas shooting rampage is missing. The U.S. Supreme Court has announced it will hear a case on data privacy related to Microsoft's data center in Ireland. And the blasts in Somalia that killed hundreds over the weekend reveal security failings in the nation that rarely goes more than a week without a deadly attack.