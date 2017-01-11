New York Attack, Attack Suspect Background, Security Camera Proposal, Campus Speaker Security

ASISSMArticleBody

​At least eight people were killed Tuesday afternoon in New York City when a speeding Home Depot truck plowed down a Lower Manhattan bike path, running down helpless riders from behind. The truck jumped the curb near Houston Street just after 3 p.m. and began bearing down on the unsuspecting bicyclists. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack a "cowardly act of terror," and the attack was the deadliest terror attack in New York since 9/11. The suspect is in custody, police said. According to various media accounts, eyewitnesses told police the driver yelled "Allahu Akbar" after leaving the mangled bodies scattered behind his runaway rental truck. The suspect was arrested after police shot him in the rear end following a crash between the truck and a school bus.

The suspect in the New York attack has been identified as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, CNN reported. The Uzbekistan native--who came to the US legally in 2010--allegedly was "radicalized domestically" in the United States, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday morning. "After he came to the United States is when he started to become informed about ISIS and radical Islamic tactics," Cuomo said. "We have no evidence yet of associations or a continuing plot or associated plots, and our only evidence to date is that this was an isolated incident that he himself performed." A police officer shot Saipov in the abdomen, but the suspect survived and underwent surgery Tuesday evening. Saipov has been linked to social media accounts that contain ISIS-related material, a law enforcement official said Wednesday morning. The official also said Saipov has been somewhat cooperative with FBI and New York police investigators who questioned him in the hospital overnight.

To improve public safety, Mayor Paul Soglin of Madison, Wisconsin, is proposing that all convenience stores in the city use security cameras covering multiple areas with footage kept for at least 30 days. The city's police department began discussing such an ordinance amid rising incidents of gunfire and homicides earlier this year and supports the proposal, the Wisconsin State-Journal reported. However, a representative of the National Association of Convenience Stores, was cool to the proposal, saying that security cameras are not at the top of the list of validated security measures.

Free speech has neither come free nor cheap on campuses this year, and fierce protests of controversial speakers has spurred U.S. universities to shell out top dollar for event security. Earlier this month, the University of Florida spent more $500,000 in security costs for a speech by white supremacist Richard Spencer. In April, U.C. Berkeley spent $600,000 in security for conservative activist Ann Coulter's canceled event. The university has already spent more than $2 million on managing protests since July, the beginning of its fiscal year, CNN reports.