New U.S. Budget a Boon to Homeland Security, Concert in Argentina Turns Deadly, Bird Flu on the Rise in China, and More 3/13/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyU.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a budget proposal this week that would increase funds for the military and for homeland security efforts. All other sectors would see substantial cuts. According to The Washington Post, the budget would represent "the first time the government has executed cuts of this magnitude—and all at once—since the drawdown following World War II…" However, the article notes that the budget cuts "remain fluid" as discussions continue among federal agencies. The budget must then be approved by the U.S. Congress. A lack of security was blamed for the deaths of two people at a concert in Argentina on Saturday. The performer, Indio Solari stopped the concert several times to ask security to help fans who "were stuck in the stampede and appeared to be fainting," according to Reuters. Approximately 350,000 fans showed up for the concert, more than double the amount expected. In addition, there were no security personnel at the venue to check tickets. China reported 61 deaths and 160 cases of the H7N9 bird flu in February. According to Reuters, this is the highest number for the month of February since the viral strain was identified in 2013. "The N7H9 strain shows little or no symptoms in poultry, a factor which has limited the number of birds culled," says Reuters. Disease experts in China have warned the public to be on alert. In other news: A Florida judge says a retired Tampa police officer who shot and killed a man in a movie theatre may not escape charges by invoking the "stand your ground" law; the technology firm CA will pay $45 million to settle allegations after a whistleblower notified authorities that the company made false statements in connection with a U.S. government contract; Germany will deport a Tunisian man back to his home country over his suspected involvement in the Bardo museum attack; and documents detailing the travel schedule of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May were left on an Edinburgh-bound train.