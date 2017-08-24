Netherlands Terror Scare, India Privacy Ruling, Texas Braces for Storm, and More Netherlands Terror Scare, India Privacy Ruling, Texas Braces for Storm, and More 8/24/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyA 22-year-old man has been arrested south of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, this morning for his suspected involvement in a terror threat to a concert last night Dutch authorities cancelled a show by American rock band Allah-Las in Rotterdam after Spanish authorities tipped them off about a possible threat. The tip led to the discovery of a man driving a Spain-registered white van holding several gas canisters close to the venue before the show was set to start. However. officials say the detained driver is likely not a suspect and was possibly drunk. The man works as a repairman and had an explanation for the canisters that will be investigated, and a search of the man’s home revealed no link to the threat. India’s efforts to create the world’s biggest biometric database on its billion citizens have been stymied by the country’s Supreme Court ruling that privacy is a fundamental right. Government officials have been recording iris scans and fingerprints of its citizens in remote villages over the past few years and recently started requiring individuals to register if they wanted to file taxes or open bank accounts. The new ruling means enrollment in the program may not be mandatory, which will be determined via rulings on several petitions against mandatory enrollment. According to the government, the program was intended to curb welfare tax fraud, but opponents say it targets the poorest and most vulnerable by restricting access to free midday meals and allowances for tuberculosis patients. South Texas is bracing for the landfall of Tropical Storm Harvey this weekend—which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane. A hurricane warning has been issued for a portion of the southern coast, and cities such as Houston and Galveston are under tropical storm warnings. A first-ever storm surge warning has been issued as well, meaning a life-threatening storm surge is expected within the next 36 hours. The biggest impact, however, is expected to be prolific rainfall and widespread flooding over several days due to 25 inches of rain over an already-saturated area. Briefings have begun at local Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offices, preparing first responders to take action in the midst of the storm. In other news, the Trump administration is expected to clarify the implementation of a military transgender ban, giving the U.S. defense secretary six months to implement the change. The U.S. State Department has expanded its travel warnings about popular Mexican tourist destinations due to gang violence. In a bizarre turn of events, ISIS has been negotiating with Hezbollah and the Syrian Army about its departure from the border between Syria and Lebanon. A massive typhoon hit Macau in southern China, killing at least 16 people after the streets suddenly flooded. Critics say the city government reacted too slowly and did not help people evacuate. Four prisoners broke out of an Indonesian jail in June and two have remained on the run—and one has continually updated his Facebook account, taunting officials about his success.