Netherlands Terror Scare, India Privacy Ruling, Texas Braces for Storm, and More

A 22-year-old man has been arrested south of Rotterdam, The Netherlands, this morning for his suspected involvement in a terror threat to a concert last night Dutch authorities cancelled a show by American rock band Allah-Las in Rotterdam after Spanish authorities tipped them off about a possible threat. The tip led to the discovery of a man driving a Spain-registered white van holding several gas canisters close to the venue before the show was set to start. However. officials say the detained driver is likely not a suspect and was possibly drunk. The man works as a repairman and had an explanation for the canisters that will be investigated, and a search of the man’s home revealed no link to the threat.



India’s efforts to create the world’s biggest biometric database on its billion citizens have been stymied by the country’s Supreme Court ruling that privacy is a fundamental right. Government officials have been recording iris scans and fingerprints of its citizens in remote villages over the past few years and recently started requiring individuals to register if they wanted to file taxes or open bank accounts. The new ruling means enrollment in the program may not be mandatory, which will be determined via rulings on several petitions against mandatory enrollment. According to the government, the program was intended to curb welfare tax fraud, but opponents say it targets the poorest and most vulnerable by restricting access to free midday meals and allowances for tuberculosis patients.

