National Security Strategy, Doctors and Cybersecurity, Wildfire Rages On, Alabama Election Security

The Thomas Fire continues to be the most dangerous of the four wildfires still burning in Southern California, authorities said Tuesday. It has spread to 234,200 acres as of Tuesday morning, and is still only 25 percent contained. According to Cal Fire, severe fire weather should continue to promote significant growth further into Santa Barbara County, threatening the communities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Montecito and Summerland. So far, 2.4 million gallons of water and 1.2 million gallons of fire retardant have been used to fight the Thomas fire, the fifth largest in state history, the L.A. Times reports.