National Security Strategy, Doctors and Cybersecurity, Wildfire Rages On, Alabama Election Security 12/13/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyPresident Donald Trump is set to unveil his first National Security Strategy next Monday, ABC News reports. National security adviser H.R. McMaster said the strategy will incorporate four core national interests: the protection of American people; advancing American prosperity; preserving peace through strength; and advancing American influence. McMaster said the strategy will identify global threats to the United States and its interests, including revisionist powers like Russia and China and non-state terrorist groups.More than four in five U.S. physicians (83 percent) have experienced some form of a cyberattack, according to new research released Tuesday by the American Medical Association (AMA) and Accenture. Roughly 55 percent of the 1300 physicians who responded to the AMA/Accenture survey were very or extremely concerned about future cyberattacks in their practice. Physicians were most concerned that future attacks could interrupt their clinical practices (74 percent), compromise the security of patient records (74 percent), or affect patient safety (53 percent), Medscape.com reports. The Thomas Fire continues to be the most dangerous of the four wildfires still burning in Southern California, authorities said Tuesday. It has spread to 234,200 acres as of Tuesday morning, and is still only 25 percent contained. According to Cal Fire, severe fire weather should continue to promote significant growth further into Santa Barbara County, threatening the communities of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Montecito and Summerland. So far, 2.4 million gallons of water and 1.2 million gallons of fire retardant have been used to fight the Thomas fire, the fifth largest in state history, the L.A. Times reports. A recent court decision permitting Alabama officials to destroy digital copies of paper ballots eliminates an important tool for ensuring electoral integrity, two experts said Tuesday, the day of Alabama's special U.S. Senate election. The experts said that paper ballots--which are maintained for 22 months after the election--provide the most security in the event of a recount, AL.com reports. In the election, Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore amid a firestorm of allegations that the GOP candidate had sexually abused teens. Moore, however, refused to concede as of early Wednesday morning.