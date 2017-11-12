NYC Bomb, Beirut Demonstrations, Air Rage, and More

​The New York Post reports that an ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi national set off a homemade explosive device at the Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station in New York City this morning. The suspected bomber had wires attached to him and was armed with a five-inch metal pipe bomb and battery pack as he walked through the Manhattan transit hub. The man partially detonated the device, which he was carrying in the right side of his jacket. The suspect, who was seriously injured, was taken to Bellevue Hospital.



Lebanese security forces clashed Sunday with demonstrators near the U.S. Embassy in Beirut as hundreds protested the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Lebanese army fired water cannons and tear gas as youths hurled stones and burned effigies of U.S. President Trump. Hundreds attended the Sunday morning protest on the edge of Beirut, many wrapped in Palestinian scarves and flags. Injured demonstrators were carried away from the front line of the clashes, which took place less than a mile from the highly secured embassy compound. The Health Ministry later said eight people had been hospitalized and 43 people treated at the scene.



Airlines worldwide are likely to have "significantly underestimated" the true scale of air rage, reports the South China Morning Post. The incidents of unruly behavior by first-time travelers are probably being underreported in China and the rest of Asia, according to the International Air Transport Association. Unruly behavior declined 9.8 percent last year to 9,837 reported cases, ranging from verbal spats to tampering with aircraft equipment, said the global aviation industry guild. However, the number of physical attacks rose by 1 percentage point to 12 percent, according to the data by IATA, which represents 275 airlines with 83 percent of global air traffic.

