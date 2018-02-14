NSA Entrance Shooting, Russian Hacking Operation, Debt As Threat, Federal Email Security

​​One person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside the entrance to the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., according to authorities. A suspect was reported to be in custody. In video taken by local network WUSA-TV, a black SUV with bullet holes in the windshield is shown slammed against a concrete barrier near the gates of the NSA, which is located on the grounds of Fort Meade in Maryland. Video footage from WRC-TV shows police surrounding a handcuffed man sitting on the ground near the vehicle. A Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman confirmed by phone that one person was injured in the shooting outside the base and taken to the hospital, USA Today reports.



Russian influence operations in the United States will continue through this year's midterm elections and beyond, the nation's top spies warned members of Congress on Tuesday, NPR reports. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee that Moscow viewed its attack on the 2016 election as decidedly worthwhile given the chaos it has sown compared with its relatively low cost. "There should be no doubt that Russia perceived that its past efforts as successful and views the 2018 U.S. midterm elections as a potential target for Russian midterm operations," Coats said.



At the same Senate hearing, Coats also said that the nation's debt, up to $20.7 trillion and likely to escalate due to recently passed fiscal measures in Congress, was a serious national security threat. "The failure to address our long-term fiscal situation has increased the national debt to over $20 trillion and growing," Coats said, according to a CNBC report. "This situation is unsustainable, as I think we all know, and represents a dire threat to our economic and national security."

