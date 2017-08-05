N.Y. Body Cams, Korea Detains American, Buffet on Whistleblowers N.Y. Body Cams, Korea Detains American, and Buffett on Whistleblowers 5/8/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyNew York City's new and closely watched body-cam pilot program could change the way police departments across the country approach this issue, the New York Times editorial board wrote in an editorial Sunday. The program started last month in one precinct in Upper Manhattan and is set to include 1,200 officers in 20 precincts by the end of the year. This large-scale study will allow the city to determine whether body cams make a difference in arrests, in complaints from citizens and in how police officers perform their jobs.North Korea has detained another American who worked at a private university in Pyongyang, taking to four the number of U.S. citizens who are being held by Kim Jong Un's regime. Kim Hak-song, who worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained Saturday, North Korea's state news agency said. Kim was arrested on suspicion of "hostile acts" against North Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency said. Warren Buffett blames the fraud scandal at Wells Fargo on a case of misplaced incentives, compounded by the "huge, huge error" of ignoring whistleblowers. At the Berkshire annual meeting this weekend, Buffett laid out a list of errors that led to the scandal at Wells, where more than 5,000 salespeople set up about 2 million fake accounts for the bank's customers. Buffett said that, among the bank's many mistakes, one dwarfed all others: the CEO initially ignored whistleblower reports of wrongdoing. Wells Fargo is one of the largest investments of Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway.