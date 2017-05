N.Y. Body Cams, Korea Detains American, Buffet on Whistleblowers

​​ New York City's new and closely watched body-cam pilot program could change the way police departments across the country approach this issue, the New York Times editorial board wrote in an editorial Sunday. The program started last month in one precinct in Upper Manhattan and is set to include 1,200 officers in 20 precincts by the end of the year. This large-scale study will allow the city to determine whether body cams make a difference in arrests, in complaints from citizens and in how police officers perform their jobs.