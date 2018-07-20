Multiple Dead And Missing After Missouri Boat Sinks, Terror Attacks By Muslims Receive More Press Coverage, Tech Firms

Thirteen are dead and several other people are missing after a boat sank in Missouri Thursday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol is part of the investigation into the capsizing of the tourist boat on Table Rock Lake, which went down as a storm moved through the area. Thirty-one people were on board the vessel, according to St. Louis Today, and fourteen people have been rescued so far.



Terrorist attacks by Muslims receive 357 percent more U.S. press attention than other acts of terror, according to new research published by the University of Alabama. “Terrorist attacks committed by non-Muslims (or where the religion was unknown) received an average of 15 headlines, while those committed by Muslim extremists received 105 headlines,” The Guardian reports.



Tech giants Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter are joining forces to create a new project that will make it easier for users to transfer their data​ between services. Dubbed the Data Transfer Project (DTP), it was founded last year but the firms released details about the project on Friday. “The ultimate aim of the Data Transfer Project is to improve data portability, allowing users to not only download their data but to transfer it directly to any other service,” Venture Beat reports.



In an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Russia’s efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election are just one part of a broader campaign. “Focusing merely on a single election misses the point,” Rosenstein explained. “Russian intelligence officers did not stumble on the idea of hacking American computers and posting misleading messages because they had a free afternoon. It’s what they do every day. Not just attacking America, but other countries as well.”



The U.S. federal government is scrambling to meet a court-imposed deadline next week to reunite families separated by immigration officials at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Half a dozen lawyers Reuters spoke to described struggles to learn of reunification plans in advance and difficulty tracking down clients who were suddenly released or transferred to family detention centers run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to Reuters. “The lawyers said it was often difficult to get through by telephone and that when they did the government employees often knew little about their clients’ status or location.”

