More Texas Students Reported for Threatening Behavior, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and More

​A new study in Texas shows a dramatic spike in the number of students being referred to law enforcement for threatening behavior following high-profile school shootings earlier this year—and that might not be a good thing. After the Parkland shooting, Texas law enforcement involvement in cases of students making “terroristic threats” increased by 156 percent, and involvement in situations where students possessed a gun or threatened to shoot someone increased by 600 percent. The greatest increase in law enforcement involvement was with students ages 10-13 who possessed or threatened to use a gun, which saw a 762 percent increase, and black students were more than twice as likely as all other students to be referred to juvenile probation for such behaviors. The report also notes that many situations involve students with mental disabilities, or childish behavior like making jokes or pretending with finger guns. The results of the study raise questions about the return to zero-tolerance policies for any threatening behavior. "A zero tolerance approach that fails to distinguish between transient and substantive threats, arresting every student who makes a threat, makes poor use of expensive law enforcement and juvenile and criminal justice system resources, and unnecessarily criminalizes students,” the report notes. It instead advocates for school-based threat assessments and other research-based alternatives to improve school safety. “The central question in a threat assessment inquiry or investigation is whether a student poses a threat, not whether the student has made a threat,” the report states.

