More Texas Students Reported for Threatening Behavior, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and More More Texas Students Reported for Threatening Behavior, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and More 7/19/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyA new study in Texas shows a dramatic spike in the number of students being referred to law enforcement for threatening behavior following high-profile school shootings earlier this year—and that might not be a good thing. After the Parkland shooting, Texas law enforcement involvement in cases of students making “terroristic threats” increased by 156 percent, and involvement in situations where students possessed a gun or threatened to shoot someone increased by 600 percent. The greatest increase in law enforcement involvement was with students ages 10-13 who possessed or threatened to use a gun, which saw a 762 percent increase, and black students were more than twice as likely as all other students to be referred to juvenile probation for such behaviors. The report also notes that many situations involve students with mental disabilities, or childish behavior like making jokes or pretending with finger guns. The results of the study raise questions about the return to zero-tolerance policies for any threatening behavior. "A zero tolerance approach that fails to distinguish between transient and substantive threats, arresting every student who makes a threat, makes poor use of expensive law enforcement and juvenile and criminal justice system resources, and unnecessarily criminalizes students,” the report notes. It instead advocates for school-based threat assessments and other research-based alternatives to improve school safety. “The central question in a threat assessment inquiry or investigation is whether a student poses a threat, not whether the student has made a threat,” the report states. The recent cybersecurity attack on a U.S. hospital reveals the prevalence of ransomware targeting the healthcare industry. Two weeks ago, Cass Regional Medical Center in Missouri announced a ransomware attack that affected its internal communications systems and access to electronic health records. It put in place its incident response protocol and diverted ambulance patients to other institutions. Security Intelligence notes this is a prime example of a strange trend emerging in the cybersecurity field—while ransomware campaigns began declining last year due to shifts towards different approaches, it remains a real threat to healthcare targets, which tend to have little IT security and are more willing to pay the ransom for access to critical systems and patient data. In other news, Nigerian officials have arrested 22 members of Boko Haram involved in the kidnapping of schoolgirls and more than 50 suicide bombings. Turkey ended its two-year state of emergency. Using CCTV and border entry data, officials believe they have identified the perpetrators behind the nerve gas poisonings of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter—the collateral which recently killed a woman. Four members of the U.S. Homeland Security Advisory Council have resigned due to “morally repugnant” immigration policies. A U.S. pastor has again been denied release from Turkey where he is on trial for aiding terror groups and engaging espionage. The Trump administration’s termination of the Temporary Protected Status for some 400,000 foreign citizens currently living in the U.S. caused more illegal immigration. Although 95 percent of CIOs expect to see an increase in cyberthreats over the next three years, only 65 percent of their organizations have a cybersecurity expert. U.S. President Donald Trump was given highly-classified intelligence showing that Vladimir Putin personally ordered cyberattacks to influence the 2016 elections two weeks before his inauguration. U.S. officials are launching a national security investigation into uranium imports. Lifehacker details how to boost Wi-Fi router security.