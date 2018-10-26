More Explosive Packages Found, FBI Turns Focus To Florida, 14 Children Injured In China Knife Attack, And More

​Two more mail bombs were discovered Friday morning, this time sent to U.S. Senator Cory Booker and to former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper, Jr. The package intended for Clapper was mailed to CNN’s New York offices, just as a similar package was sent to former CIA Director John O. Brennan earlier this week. ​



The FBI is focusing its investigation efforts on Florida because they believe at least some of the 10 mail bomb packages sent out this week originated there. Authorities dispatched a police bomb squad and canine units to join the FBI effort that is examining the distribution center at Opa-Locka—near Miami. “Authorities believe the packages, which were intercepted before reaching their intended recipients, all went through the U.S. Postal Service at some point,” a source told Reuters. “None detonated and no one has been hurt.”



Fourteen children were injured in a knife attack in the Chinese city of Congquing earlier today. The suspect, a 39 year-old-woman, was taken into custody after a security guard and the children’s teachers restrained her, NPR reports. All of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Almost all Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States would find it extremely difficult under a new executive action that the Trump administration is drafting. The order is being drafted as “President Donald Trump and his National Security Adviser John Bolton have grown increasingly frustrated with the number of migrants arriving at the southern border and the Honduran migrant caravan currently making its way to the U.S.,” NBC News reports.



A new vulnerability could affect almost all Linux and BSD variants, according to a disclosure made on Thursday. “The vulnerability allows an attacker with limited access to a system, either via a terminal or SSH session, to elevate privileges and gain root access,” ZD Net found. “It can’t be used to break into secure computers, but it is still useful to attackers because it can quickly turn simple intrusions into bad hacks.”

