More Details on Florida High School Shooting, Human Rights Concerns over Apple Move, Next Generation 911 Program, and More Florida High School Shooting Investigation, Human Rights Concerns over Apple Move, Next Generation 911 Program, and More 2/27/2018 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyAs the investigation into the shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 dead unfolds, details are emerging about the events leading up to and during the massacre. Sources from Coral Springs Police Department tell CNN that three Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies stood outside the freshman building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 14th shooting. "The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school," according to the article. Coral Springs Police said in a statement that all "actions or inactions" related to the response will be "investigated thoroughly." The news comes after an armed and uniformed school resource officer resigned in the wake of reports that he also stood outside the high school during the attack. U.S. President Trump called Scot Peterson's actions "disgusting"–Peterson's lawyer said the allegations against his client are "patently untrue," according to ABC News. CNN also reports there is a discrepancy between the number of warning calls the Broward County Sheriff's Office says it received about shooter Nicolas Cruz or his brother and how many are on record. Human rights advocates are expressing concern over Apple's decision to start storing iCloud keys in a new Chinese data center at the end of the month, Reuters reports. The migration will mean Chinese authorities will no longer have to go through U.S. courts to obtain information on iCloud users, "and instead can use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users." Human rights advocates say authorities could potentially use that power to track down and detain dissidents, which happened more than a decade ago when Yahoo gave up user data that led to two arrests. Apple said in a statement that it "advocated against iCloud being subject to these laws," but was unsuccessful.The National 911 program could better assist states with their transition to Next Generation 911 (NG911), according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) did a survey of states that are phasing over to NG911, which offers improved capabilities to the current 911 emergency calling system, including the ability to process audio files, images, and video. Eighteen states reported having "no state or local NG911 transitions in place." States also cited several challenges with implementing NG911 "related to funding, evolving technology and operations, and governance," according to the report. The GAO recommended that the NHTSA's National 911 program "develop performance goals and measures and, for the National NG911 Roadmap, determine agencies' roles and responsibilities and develop an implementation plan."In other news, three media companies are suing Florida authorities to gain security camera footage from the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this month. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued new guidance requiring public companies to be more forthcoming about disclosing cybersecurity risks. And the cofounder and chief Technology Officer of CrowdStrike tells The Guardian that North Korea poses a bigger cybersecurity threat to the United States than Russia.