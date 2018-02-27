More Details on Florida High School Shooting, Human Rights Concerns over Apple Move, Next Generation 911 Program, and More

​​​As the investigation into the shooting at a Florida high s​chool that left 17 dead unfolds, details are emerging about the events leading up to and during the massacre. Sources from Coral Springs Police Department tell CNN that three Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies stood outside the freshman building​ of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the February 14th shooting. "The deputies had their pistols drawn and were behind their vehicles, the sources said, and not one of them had gone into the school," according to the article. Coral Springs Police said in a statement that all "actions or inactions" related to the response will be "investigated thoroughly." The news comes after an armed and uniformed school resource officer resigned in the wake of reports that he also stood outside the high school during the attack. U.S. President Trump called Scot Peterson's actions "disgusting"–Peterson's lawyer said the allegations against his client are "patently untrue," according to ABC News. CNN also reports there is a discrepancy between the number of warning calls the Broward County Sheriff's Office says it received about shooter Nicolas Cruz or his brother and how many are on record. ​



Human rights advocates are expressing concern over Apple's decision to start storing iCloud keys in a new Chinese data center at the end of the month, Reuters reports. The migration will mean Chinese authorities will no longer have to go through U.S. courts to obtain information on iCloud users, "and instead can use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users." Human rights advocates say authorities could potentially use that power to track down and detain dissidents, which happened more than a decade ago when Yahoo gave up user data that led to two arrests. Apple said in a statement that it "advocated against iCloud being subject to these laws," but was unsuccessful.

