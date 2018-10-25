More Bombs Found, Italy Fines Apple and Samsung, LAPD Watches Out for Dodgers, and More More Mail Bombs Found, Italy Fines Apple and Samsung, LAPD Watches Out for Dodgers, and More 10/25/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyThe explosive devices that were sent to political and media figures this week all had matching features, officials told NBC News Wednesday. Bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday all have the same characteristics as one sent to billionaire investor George Soros on Monday. The bombs were made from PVC pipe with a digital timer and contained powder from either a low explosive or a pyrotechnic. X-rays showed there were likely pieces of shrapnel inside. The packages contained a return address that belonged to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who also received a device that was initially intended for Holder but had the wrong address on it. Forensics will now play a major role in identifying suspects. Authorities will check for fingerprints, DNA and any hair or fiber that may be preserved inside the packages. Any handwriting on the packages could also offer hints into the personality or even nationality of the sender, based on how letters and numbers are formed. Two more suspected bombs were found in New York City and Delaware on Thursday morning, aimed at actor Robert De Niro and former vice president Joe Biden, reports Reuters.Italy's anti-trust watchdog is fining Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics 5 million euros ($5.7 million) each following complaints they used software updates to slow down their mobile phones, according to Reuters. Apple was fined an additional 5 million euros for failing to give clients clear information about how to maintain or eventually replace handset batteries. Italian consumer groups had complained that software updates for mobile phones reduced the functionality of the devices and were designed to push clients into buying new handsets. Apple acknowledged last year that iPhone software had the effect of slowing down some phones with battery problems but denied it had done anything to intentionally shorten the life of a product. The firm apologized for its actions and cut battery replacement costs. It has also said it would change its software to show users whether their phone batteries were working well.The Los Angeles Police Department has reached out to several L.A. Dodgers star players to make sure their homes are protected during the World Series, reports TMZ. Last year, right fielder Yasiel Puig's home was burgled during the 2017 World Series, and police said the suspects specifically targeted the place because they knew he'd be at Dodger Stadium at the time. L.A. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods was also a victim of burglars during a Rams game this year, and the police believe the perpetrators may be the same ones who hit Puig. Although multiple arrests have been made, police believe some of the suspects are on the loose, and they're concerned about copycats and other crime crews. LAPD officials are working with the players to make sure home security systems are up to date and additional security personnel are watching their houses. In other news, the White House convened technology stakeholders—including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Adobe, IBM, the Internet Association, Information Technology Industry Council, and Business Software Alliance—to explore ways to inject government with tech expertise from the private sector through "tours of duty." A military plane accidentally released its cargo, including a Humvee, while flying about 1,500 feet over the town of Cameron, North Carolina. Seven children have died from adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New Jersey, and at least 11 more are infected. Yahoo has agreed to pay $50 million to victims of a security breach that affected up to 200 million U.S. consumers and 3 billion email accounts globally about four years ago. Super Typhoon Yutu slammed into the Northern Mariana Islands with Category 5 intensity Wednesday night local time.