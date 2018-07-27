Migrant Children Still Separated From Parents, Greek Government Faces Criticism For Fire Response, Equifax Overhauls

​More than 700 migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border have not been reunited, missing a court-mandated deadline. Reasons preventing the reunification included the lack of confirmed family ties, a parent with a criminal record, a parent with a communicable disease, or the parents were no longer in the United States, according to the BBC.



Greece’s government is facing criticism about its response to the deadly wildfires that swept through part of the country, killing at least 85 people and injuring more than 180. Minister for Public Order and Citizen Protection Nikos Toskas said the fires may have been set deliberately. “But his comments seemed unlikely to deflected criticism of the administration of Alexis Tsipras, which has been condemned for its lack of preparation to deal with a disaster of such scale,” The Guardian reports.



One year ago this week, Equifax became aware that hackers had entered its network and compromised the financial information of more than 147 million people. In a series of exclusive interviews, WIRED sat down with the company’s new chief information security officer—Jamil Farschi—to talk about the effort to transform Equifax’s corporate and data security approach. “One of the things that I really love about being a CISO in a post-breach environment is it gives you such an immense opportunity to drive fundamental, meaningful change in a very short timeframe,” Farschi says.



The same Russian intelligence agency responsible for the 2016 election cyberattacks may be targeting a new candidate: Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill. “McCaskill, who has been highly critical of Russia over the years, is widely considered to be among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats facing re-election this year as Republicans hope to hold their slim majority in the Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.



A basic training program for transportation security officers would benefit from performance goals and measures, according to a new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). GAO analyzed the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Transportation Security Officer (TSO) Basic Training program. It found that as the foundation of TSO’s training, it is important for TSA to stablish goals and measures to assess the effectiveness of their training. “This will help TSA determine the extent to which TSOs are able to fulfill their important role in ensuring passenger safety while also showing results for the funds spent on such training each year,” according to the GAO.



U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer says that Trump knew ahead of time about a June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower where Russians were expected to offer his campaign information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Michael Cohen “alleges that he was present, along with several others, when Trump was informed of the Russians’ offer by [Donald] Trump, Jr.,” CNN reports.

