Michael Moves Through United States, Chicago Clears Officer Of Shooting Death, Landslide Kills 31 In Uganda, And More

​​After making landfall in Florida, Hurricane Michael downgraded to a tropical storm and made its way through the Carolinas and into Virginia overnight. The storm has had a devastating impact on the region, with more than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas without power. CNBC reports that thousands of National Guard troops, rescue teams, and law enforcement are working in Florida’s Panhandle—which was hit hardest by the hurricane. At least eleven people have been killed by the storm, and emergency workers expect that number to rise as they continue to search through rubble for survivors. Hospitals in the Panhandle are also struggling as they work to evacuate patients and treat those who were injured by the storm. “When a storm like Michael rapidly intensifies, leaving little advance warning, it can be difficult to organize enough specialized medical transportation and patient beds to evacuate people in time,” said disaster experts who spoke to The New York Times.​



The Chicago Police Board cleared an officer for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, despite a watchdog agency determining the shooting was “unprovoked and unwarranted,” according to The Chicago Tribune. “The decision comes a little more than a year after the city’s police watchdog agency had taken the rare step of finding the officer at fault and recommending he be fired for using excessive force in shooting Dakota Bright.”



A landslide in Uganda killed at least 31 people when it swept debris through a town, destroying homes and burying livestock. “Most of the people were caught at the market, the landslide pushed huge boulders into a river which burst its banks and the water swept away the people,” said Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness and Management Martin Owor.



Political influence campaigns are increasingly being created by Americans targeting other Americans. The finding comes after social media companies Twitter and Facebook announced they’d taken down accounts being run by Americans posing as Republican state lawmakers and accounts that coordinated to spread false or misleading content. “These networks are trying to manipulate people by manufacturing consensus—that’s crossing the line over free speech,” said Ryan Fox, cofounder of a firm that tracks disinformation, in an interview with the Times.



An Ebola outbreak that began in a warzone in Africa is continuing to spread in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). At least 200 people have been infected by the virus, including 125 deaths, and it's proving to be one of the most challenging outbreaks to control. "The virus is spreading in North Kivu and Ituri, provinces in Eastern DRC on the border of Rwanda and Uganda," according to Vox. "There, armed opposition groups have been carrying out deadly attacks on civilians, which are forcing people from their homes."