Mexico Earthquake Death Toll Rises, Uber Loses License To Operate In London, Puerto Rico’s Road To Recovery Lengthens

​The death toll in Mexico from Tuesday’s 7.1-magnitude earthquake rose to 282 on Thursday, including at least 137 deaths in Mexico City. The toll is expected to continue to rise as rescue workers search collapsed buildings and debris for survivors. Outside of the capital, more information about the extent of the destruction is beginning to emerge with early reports that entire towns have been destroyed. “Jojutla is damaged badly, but there are communities that have suffered the same or worse,” said Óscar Cruz, a spokesman with the local Catholic diocese who spoke to The Guardian. “What’s tragic is that the damage is worst in the poorest pueblos.”



London’s transportation regulator rejected Uber’s application to renew its license to operate in the city, citing safety and security concerns. The regulator found Uber “not fit and proper to hold a private operator license,” according to Tech Crunch, because its “approach and conduct demonstrate a corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications,” including its approach to reporting criminal offenses, how it obtains medical certificates, and its background checks procedures.



Puerto Rico’s road to recovery after Hurricane Maria will be longer due it its large debt, almost bankrupt financial system, and U.S. government aid stretched to its limits to respond to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. “The irony is we’re in crisis here, and go figure, a phenomenon like this one comes to destroy us,” said Edwin Serrano, a construction worker who lives in Old San Juan who spoke to The New York Times. “This is going to be a long haul.”



Cryptography experts forced the U.S. National Security Agency to rollback its plans to make two data encryption techniques the global industry standards. The international group of academic and industry experts expressed concern that “the U.S. electronic spy agency was pushing the new techniques not because they were good encryption tools, but because it knew how to break them,” Reuters reports.

