Massive Bomb Dropped, Canadian Legalization Bill, Airport Worker Strike, Forensic Science Debate

​​The U.S. military dropped the biggest nonnuclear bomb ever used in combat on an Islamic State (ISIS) group tunnel complex in Afghanistan, the Pentagon says. The GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB), known as "the mother of all bombs," was first tested in 2003, but had not been used before. The Pentagon said it was dropped from a U.S. aircraft in Nangarhar province. The strike killed about 36 ISIS fighters, according to Afghan officials. The news came hours after the Pentagon admitted an air strike in Syria mistakenly killed 18 rebels.





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced legislation on Thursday to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Canada. If Trudeau's bill passes as expected, Canada will become only the second nation, after Uruguay, to completely legalize marijuana as a consumer product. Many issues still need to be worked out before legal sales can begin; the government will have to develop the marijuana equivalents of breathalyzers and a blood alcohol standard, so that workers can be tested for safety on the job.





Travelers spending Easter in Portugal have been warned to expect delays at the country's airports due to a strike by security guards, various news outlets reported. Employees of the private companies Prosegur and Securitas, who, among other jobs, are responsible for passenger security checks, have announced they will be striking for two hours at the start of each shift over the holiday weekend until early next week.



