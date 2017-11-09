Many 911 Responders Ill, FEMA Quashes Rumors, Egyptian Security Forces Strike Back, and More Many 9/11 Responders Ill, FEMA Quashes Rumors, Egyptian Security Forces Strike Back, and More 9/11/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyOn today's anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001, memorial services are being held across the United States. In the intervening 16 years, thousands of first responders have been stricken with 9/11-related illnesses, and 159 members of the New York Fire Department have died due to their Trade Center-related illnesses. More than 10,000 FDNY members have contracted at least one certified world trade center illness, according to the department. Cancer in various forms is the most frequent diagnosis. And 40 percent of the victims of the attack on the World Trade Center are still unidentified. Experts hope that improvements in DNA-analysis methods will allow future identification of at least some of the remains of 1,112 victims still unaccounted for.Hurricane Irma, now a tropical storm, spawned many rumors, particularly on social media. In response, the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency posted a page of accurate information regarding such rumors as whether shelters accept pets, what remediation homeowners can do before inspectors assess their properties, and how to identify a genuine FEMA inspector.Egypt's security forces killed 10 suspected militants on Sunday in a shootout during a raid on two apartments in central Cairo, Reuters reported. Nine policemen, including four officers, were injured during the two raids. An insurgency led by Islamic State in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has killed hundreds of soldiers and policemen since the Egyptian military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013, but attacks have increasingly moved to the mainland in recent months.In other news, the Combined Maritime Forces are setting up a security corridor in the Gulf of Aden and Bab Al Mandeb in response to recent attacks in the region, which has become the focus of both renewed pirate attacks and instability from the conflict in Yemen. Consumer backlash apparently led Equifax executives to disavow the blanket arbitration requirement originally included in its offer of a year's worth of a free credit monitoring service for those affected by its massive data breach. As Germany prepares for national elections on September 24, the hacking collective Chaos Computer Club (CCC) has uncovered a selection of serious vulnerabilities in some of Germany's voting software.