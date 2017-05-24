Manchester Bombing Arrests, Arena Security Heightened, Target Hacking Settlement, Congress Computer Breach Manchester Bombing Arrests, Arena Security Heightened, and Target Settles Hacking Suit 5/24/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyThree more men have been arrested as police continue to investigate whether Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi acted alone, the BBC reports. Abedi killed 22 and injured 64 when he blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night. Abedi's 23-year-old brother has also been arrested. In the aftermath of the bombing, the U.K. terror threat level is now up to its highest level of "critical." Military personnel are being deployed to protect key sites. The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice, and will not re-open until further notice, its website said.Meanwhile in the United States, many arena security officials have taken a look at their own protocols and made revisions in the wake of the Manchester bombing, CNN reported. None that spoke to CNN would give many specific details, but a few talked about adding officers or dogs that can sniff out explosives. With The Weeknd performing Tuesday night before 14,000 fans, the staff at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, decided to step up the security presence outside the arena with "a few more visible uniformed Rosemont Police officers" outside the city-owned arena and marked patrol cars in the parking lot, according to arena officials.Target will pay $18.5 million to 47 states and the District of Columbia as part of a settlement with state attorneys general over a huge security breach that compromised the data of millions of customers. The settlement ends a years-long investigation into how hackers obtained names, credit card numbers and other information about tens of millions of people in 2013. California will receive $1.4 million, the largest amount of any state.