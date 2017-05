Manchester Bombing Arrests, Arena Security Heightened, Target Hacking Settlement, Congress Computer Breach

Three more men have been arrested as police continue to investigate whether Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi acted alone, the BBC reports. Abedi killed 22 and injured 64 when he blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night. Abedi's 23-year-old brother has also been arrested. In the aftermath of the bombing, the U.K. terror threat level is now up to its highest level of "critical." Military personnel are being deployed to protect key sites. The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice, and will not re-open until further notice, its website said.