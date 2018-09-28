Major Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, 17 Charged In Apple Theft Scheme, New Fancy Bear Techniques Revealed, And More

​​A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday hours after a 6.1-magintude foreshock hit the island. "Our early estimation, based on experience, is that it caused widespread damage, beginning from (the provincial capital) Paul northward to Donngala," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.​



California authorities charged 17 people in a robbery scheme targeting Apple stores that resulted in a loss of more than $1 million. The group allegedly dressed in hoodies and would run into Apple stores, snatching up iPhones and Macbooks before leaving the store, USA TODAY reports.



Russian hacking group Fancy Bear is using a new technique that had not been seen in the wild until now. "ESET found what's known as a UEFI rootkit, which is a way to gain persistent access to a computer that's hard to detect and even harder to clean up, on an unidentified victim's machine," according to WIRED.



Belgium's defense ministry is filing suit against Google for not following its request to blur satellite images of sensitive military locations. "Citing national security, the ministry said it had requested that sites such as air bases and nuclear power stations be obscured on Google's satellite mapping services," Reuters reports.



A man was fined 300 euros in the first conviction under France's new law against verbal sexual harassment. The man was also sentenced to nine months in jail for physically assaulting the woman and a bus driver when he made "lewd and insulting comments to a woman aboard a bus in a Paris suburb," The New York Times reports.



The ASIS International Global Security Exchange (GSX) wrapped up yesterday. For those unable to make the trip to Las Vegas, visit Security Management's page dedicated to the event to read GSX and security trends coverage.

