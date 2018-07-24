MGM Files Lawsuit in Vegas Shootings, Deadly Fires in Greece, San Diego Responds to Worst Airport for Cybersecurity Ranking

Deadly fires in Greece have killed at least 60 people, Fox News reports. "The two largest wildfires — one 20 miles northeast of Athens near Rafina, the other 30 miles west of the capital in Kineta — broke out Monday during hot, dry summer conditions." Gale-force winds that quickly and frequently changed directions sent flames pouring across seaside towns, making it nearly impossible to flee even by car. The country's prime minister has declared a three-day period of national mourning for the victims.



San Diego International Airport is speaking out after it was ranked by CNBC as the worst airport for cybersecurity in the country​, as well the number one airport in the country where travelers are most likely to be hacked. In response, the airport sent NBC San Diego a statement, which partly read: "While we don't fully understand the methodology used to generate the report, the protection of sensitive information is always a priority for the airport. As a public wireless provider, we encourage users to follow basic safety measures to protect themselves while using any public wireless network." Because the airport offers free Wi-Fi to users, it's difficult to do so in a secure fashion, according to Stephen Cobb, security researcher with ESET North America. "The report which drew attention to this problem located an 'evil twin' at the airport…which is an attempt to trick people into logging onto fake airport WiFi," he added.​​



It's been more than a year after the Data Accountability and Transparency (DATA) Act was passed, and only 24 major U.S. government agencies have submitted financial data in full, according to the Government Accountability Office's most recent update. The DATA Act requires the U.S. federal government to transform its spending data into open information. Agency inspector generals found that only 53 agencies met the requirements for implementation and use of data standards. "The most common deficiencies were a lack of effective procedures or controls, IT system challenges and insufficient documentation. One IG found its agency did not complete necessary system updates prior to submission, and another found its agency's IT system deficiencies resulted in more than 12,000 transactions that weren't properly received," Federal Computer Week reports.



​​MGM Resorts International has filed two lawsuits against victims of the October 1 shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, CNN reports. The suits do not seek monetary damages, but rather asks the court to shield it from liability as legal actions are filed by victims. Survivors and family members of victims expressed outrage and anger at the lawsuit's announcement. MGM argues in the suit that it hired a vendor, Contemporary Services Corp., to provide security for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. "By hiring CSC, whose services the Department of Homeland Security has approved 'for protecting against and responding to acts of mass injury and destruction,' MGM is claiming it is absolved from responsibility in the shooting," the article states. MGM hopes a judge will agree that "a 2002 law called the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Technologies Act, or SAFETY Act, shields the hotel and concert venue owner from liability, putting it instead on CSC."​

