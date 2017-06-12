London Terror Suspects, Russian Olympic Ban, Congressman Conyers Resigns, California Wildfire Rages London Terror Suspects, Russian Olympic Ban, Congressman Conyers Resigns, and more 12/6/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyTwo men appeared in court Wednesday in London on terror charges over an alleged plot to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May, according to British government officials. Officials say the men conspired to launch a suicide-knife attack on Downing Street, the official home of the Prime Minister, Voice of America reported. Both of the conspirators were arrested last week in raids by counterterrorism officers in London and Birmingham, according to police officials. According to officials, both men were plotting a bomb assault on the security gates protecting the entrance of the minister's residence. One of the suspects then allegedly planned to storm the house, wearing a suicide vest and using pepper spray and a knife, in an effort to kill May.Russia's Olympic team has been barred from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, due to doping infractions. The country's government officials are forbidden to attend, its flag will not be displayed at the opening ceremony and its anthem will not sound. Any athletes from Russia who receive special dispensation to compete will do so as individuals wearing a neutral uniform, and the official record books will forever show that Russia won zero medals. The decision from the International Olympic Committee came after prolonged investigation; the penalties for doping are so severe they are without precedent in Olympics history, the New York Times reports.Facing a surge of pressure from his fellow Democrats, U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) stepped down from Congress on Tuesday over mounting allegations of sexual harassment, marking an extraordinary fall for the longest-serving member of Congress, The Hill newspaper reports. Speaking to a local radio station, the 88-year-old Conyers was defiant in maintaining his innocence. Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him.Ferocious wildfires tore through Southern California, burning massive stretches of land in a matter of hours and forcing an estimated 27,000 people from their homes. As firefighters in Ventura County grappled with an explosive blaze northwest of downtown Los Angeles, others across the region confronted additional fires that burned during the day and forced additional evacuations. On Wednesday morning, several homes in the upscale Bel Air neighborhood were burning, and the 405 Freeway was closed. California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency in Ventura County, the Washington Post reports.