London Terror Suspects, Russian Olympic Ban, Congressman Conyers Resigns, California Wildfire Rages

​Two men appeared in court Wednesday in London on terror charges over an alleged plot to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May, according to British government officials. Officials say the men conspired to launch a suicide-knife attack on Downing Street, the official home of the Prime Minister, Voice of America reported. Both of the conspirators were arrested last week in raids by counterterrorism officers in London and Birmingham, according to police officials. According to officials, both men were plotting a bomb assault on the security gates protecting the entrance of the minister's residence. One of the suspects then allegedly planned to storm the house, wearing a suicide vest and using pepper spray and a knife, in an effort to kill May.



Russia's Olympic team has been barred from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, due to doping infractions. The country's government officials are forbidden to attend, its flag will not be displayed at the opening ceremony and its anthem will not sound. Any athletes from Russia who receive special dispensation to compete will do so as individuals wearing a neutral uniform, and the official record books will forever show that Russia won zero medals. The decision from the International Olympic Committee came after prolonged investigation; the penalties for doping are so severe they are without precedent in Olympics history, the New York Times reports.



Facing a surge of pressure from his fellow Democrats, U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) stepped down from Congress on Tuesday over mounting allegations of sexual harassment, marking an extraordinary fall for the longest-serving member of Congress, The Hill newspaper reports. Speaking to a local radio station, the 88-year-old Conyers was defiant in maintaining his innocence. Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him.

