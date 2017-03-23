London Attack Updates, Shootout in Wisconsin, G4S Sued, Hate Crime in NYC, and More

The man who plowed his car into pedestrians and stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead in London yesterday was a British-born man known to the police. The incident, which is being referred to as a terror attack, resulted in the deaths of two pedestrians, the police officer, and the attacker. British Prime Minister Theresa May said the man had been investigated some years ago as a peripheral figure involved in violent extremism but had not been on the current intelligence radar. ISIS has come forward, saying the attacker was “a soldier of the Islamic State.” Eight arrests have been made in the case, although officials say the attacker acted alone. The British police presence will be enhanced after officers’ leave was cancelled and duty hours extended. Continue to follow Security Management for further updates.



A violent domestic dispute turned into a shooting spree in Wisconsin yesterday, leaving four people dead, including a police officer, before the gunman was apprehended. The shootings occurred at three separate scenes about a mile apart yesterday afternoon—police responded to a domestic dispute to find two people with gunshot wounds, and then two other shootings were reported nearby. The subject was holed up in an apartment for hours, causing nearby schools to lock down and eventually evacuate under police cover in the evening. The American Red Cross is providing shelter to residents of the apartment complex who can’t enter during the ongoing investigation.



Survivors of the Orlando, Florida, Pulse Nightclub shooting last summer are suing the gunman’s wife and G4S, his former employer. The suit claims the parties knew the shooter was mentally unstable and threatening violence but did not act on it. The lawsuit says that despite troubling statements made to coworkers, G4S did not report changes in Omar Mateen’s mental health and allowed him to continue carrying a firearm on the job as a security officer. In fact, the mental health validation issued by his employer was used to purchase the weapons he used in the shooting, according to the suit.



A Maryland man turned himself in to New York City police after stabbing a 66-year-old man in Manhattan, saying he had traveled there to attack and kill black men. He allegedly wrote a manifesto about attacking black men on a laptop he brought with him to New York. Armed with two knives, he rode a Bolt Bus from Baltimore to New York and wandered around the city before attacking. The incident is being deemed a hate crime.

