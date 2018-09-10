Limo Crash Investigation, Hurricane Michael Headed for U.S. Gulf Coast, Trump Endorses ‘Stop and Frisk,’ and More Deadly Limo Crash Investigation, Hurricane Michael Headed for U.S. Gulf Coast, Trump Endorses ‘Stop and Frisk,’ and More 10/9/2018 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyThe limousine that crashed in upstate New York over the weekend, killing 20 people, recently failed an inspection and should not have been on the road, CNN reports. Governor Andrew Cuomo also revealed the driver did not have the appropriate license to operate the vehicle, which was carrying 17 people—including four sisters—on their way to a brewery to celebrate birthdays and a wedding. Two pedestrians and the driver were also killed in the wreck. Federal, state, and local investigators are looking in to what caused the crash and whether the limousine's construction contributed to the disaster. The vehicle was a 2001 Ford Expedition converted into a limo.Florida Governor Rick Scott warned state residents on Monday to brace themselves for "monstrous" and "massive" Hurricane Michael, which is gaining strength and could make landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. USA Today reports a state of emergency has been declared in 35 Florida counties, including in the panhandle, and thousands of National Guard troops are on standby. The storm is expected to hit a 300-mile target on the U.S. Gulf Coast—Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also declared a state of emergency in her state and warned of possible long-lasting power outages and wind damage.In a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police, U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed the so-called "stop and frisk" practice to stop crime in Chicago, and endorsed stronger police tactics overall. The city's police department halted the random search of suspicious-looking individuals in 2015 after a report from the American Civil Liberties Union that found the practice disproportionately targeted black people, and that the city relied on the measure more heavily than departments in other cities, Reuters reports. "It works and it was meant for problems like Chicago. It was meant for it," Trump stated at the Orlando convention. Without providing details, Trump said he would provide more federal support to Chicago's police by directing the U.S. attorney general to "go to the great city of Chicago to help straighten out the terrible shooting wave," according to the article.In other news, a software glitch in Google's social community exposed the data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users—the site has been shut down. The cost of providing security detail for U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will reach $7.7 million this year due to the "existing threat" against her, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. London Police have charged a suspect with inciting terror for praising the Manchester bombing in a Facebook post. And a dire report from the United Nations warns of the disastrous effects that global warming will cause, and predicts they can be reversed by vastly reducing carbon emissions.