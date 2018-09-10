Limo Crash Investigation, Hurricane Michael Headed for U.S. Gulf Coast, Trump Endorses ‘Stop and Frisk,’ and More

The limousine that crashed in upstate New York over the weekend, killing 20 people​, recently failed an inspection and should not have been on the road, CNN reports. Governor Andrew Cuomo also revealed the driver did not have the appropriate license to operate the vehicle, which was carrying 17 ​people—including four sisters—on their way to a brewery to celebrate birthdays and a wedding. Two pedestrians and the driver were also killed in the wreck.​ Federal, state, and local investigators are looking in to what caused the crash and whether the limousine's construction contributed to the disaster. The vehicle was a 2001 Ford Expedition converted into a limo.



Florida Governor Rick Scott warned state residents on Monday to brace themselves for "monstrous" and "massive" Hurricane Michael, which is gaining strength and could make landfall Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. USA Today reports a state of emergency has been declared in 35 Florida counties, including in the panhandle, and thousands of National Guard troops are on standby. The storm is expected to hit a 300-mile target on the U.S. Gulf Coast—Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also declared a state of emergency in her state and warned of possible long-lasting power outages and wind damage.

