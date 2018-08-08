Largest California Wildfire, Olympic Facial Recognition, Parkland Shooter Transcript, 9-11 Image Controversy

​​Officials in California are warning that it will likely be September before they are able to contain the Mendocino Complex Fire—which is now considered the largest wildfire in the state's history. The fire has already scorched an area the size of Los Angeles. Cal Fire pushed back its estimate for containment by two weeks for the massive blaze, which is made up of the adjacent River and Ranch fires. Officials had previously anticipated full containment by Aug. 15, but now say it will be Sept. 1, NPR reports.



A facial recognition system will be used across an Olympics for the first time as Tokyo organizers work to keep security tight and efficient at dozens of venues during the 2020 Games. The technology will be customized to monitor every accredited person, including athletes, officials, staff and media, at more than 40 venues, games villages and media centers, officials said Tuesday. Local organizers said Tokyo will be the first Olympic host to introduce the face recognition technology at all venues, CBS News reports.



Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old accused of killing 17 students and teachers at a Florida high school, said he felt worthless and repeatedly indicated that he wanted to die, according to a newly-released transcript of what Cruz told police following the Feb. 14 shooting. Cruz allegedly admitted to carrying out the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and questioned why detectives didn’t kill him, according to court documents obtained by ABC News on Monday. Cruz also described a so-called demon in his head that urges him to "Burn. Kill. Destroy."

