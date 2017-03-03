Knife-Wielding Man Shot Near the Louvre, Hacker Releases Smartphone Data To the Public, Houston Preps for Super Bowl Sunday

A French soldier shot a knife-wielding man while on patrol near the Louvre today in what officials are calling a suspected terror attack. The man was also carrying two backpacks and two machetes, according to The Los Angeles Times. A group of soldiers told the man—whose name has not been released—that he could not bring his bags into the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall. The man then pulled out a knife and launched himself at the soldier, who proceeded to shoot him five times.



A hacker stole 900 gigabytes of data from Israeli mobile phone forensics company Cellebrite—which specializes in providing data to law enforcement agencies—and released the files to the public related to Android, Blackberry, and older iPhone devices. "The debate around backdoors is not going to go away, rather, it is almost certainly going to get more intense as we lurch toward a more authoritarian society," the hacker told Motherboard. "It's important to demonstrate that when you create these tools, they will make it out. History should make that clear."



Security in Houston is heightened going into the weekend in preparation for the Super Bowl on Sunday. More than 1 million people are expected to travel to the Texas city for the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The city is also expecting demonstrations against U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travel to the United States.



The U.S. National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center (NCCIC)—part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)—is unable to efficiently perform several of its cybersecurity functions, a watchdog report found. In a recent assessment of the NCCIC, which is a federal civilian interface for sharing cybersecurity-related information with federal and nonfederal entities, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) found that NCCIC officials were "unable to completely track and consolidate cyber incidents reported to the center, thereby inhibiting its ability to coordinate the sharing of information across the government." The GAO also found that the NCCIC may not have access to the current contact information of owners and operators of critical cyber-dependent infrastructure assets, impeding its ability to communicate with them in the event of a cyber incident.



European Union leaders are meeting in Malta today to discuss plans on forestalling a wave of migrants expected to sail from Africa to Italy later this spring. A record 181,000 people arrived in Italy in 2016, and most of them were considered to be seeking work and not in need of asylum from persecution.



Trump is expected to begin a rollback today of financial services industry regulations, including requirements that force retirement advisers to work in the best interest of their clients. Also on the list of considered regulations to be changed is Dodd-Frank, which was enacted after the financial crisis in 2008 to establish an independent financial consumer bureau and gave the federal government widespread authority to seize troubled investment firms.

