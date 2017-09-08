Kenya Election Protests, North Korean Nukes, Parisian Soldiers Attacked, Suspect’s Security Clearance Kenyan Election Protests, North Korean Nukes, french Soldiers Attacked, and more 8/9/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyProtests broke out Wednesday in parts of Kisumu, one of Kenya's biggest cities and an opposition stronghold, as Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga threw early results of the country's presidential election into doubt. Preliminary results of the election showed that with more than 90 percent of votes counted, President Uhuru Kenyatta was 10 percentage points ahead of Odinga. But Odinga alleged in a news conference in Nairobi on Wednesday that the results had been hacked, and were a fraud.North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, crossing a key threshold on the path to becoming a full-fledged nuclear power, U.S. intelligence officials have concluded in a confidential assessment, the Washington Post reported. Reports of the new analysis completed last month by the Defense Intelligence Agency came as the two countries exchanged threats. U.S. President Donald Trump said he'd respond to North Korean threats with "fire and fury" unlike the world had ever seen, and North Korean officials said their country was considering a missile strike on Guam.France's counterterror unit is investigating an attack, in a suburb of northwest Paris, which left six soldiers injured, three seriously, according to Paris police. Police said a BMW car and its driver rammed into a group of soldiers outside a barracks at the Place de Verdun in Levallois-Perret around 8 a.m. local time Wednesday. Police later said they shot, wounded, and arrested a suspect on a highway north of Paris. Six months before Wyndham Lathem became a suspect in a stabbing death in his Chicago home, French authorities denied the Northwestern University professor a security clearance to work at the prestigious Institut Pasteur, authorities said Tuesday. A scientific committee with the Paris-based institute had initially approved Lathem's application, but Lathem failed to get final approval from the government and his application was turned down early this year, the Chicago Tribune reported. French authorities did not provide the reason for rejection. The security clearance serves as a background check on scientists who will be working with dangerous pathogens in France.