Kaspersky Offers Source Code, Climate Change Costs Billions, Equifax Breach Drives Legislation, and More

Kaspersky Labs says it will open up its source code for outside review and assessment, following allegations that Russian hackers used the company's software to steal information from the U.S. National Security Agency. The federal government stopped using Kaspersky anti-virus products after the allegations surfaced, and retailers including Best Buy and Office Depot stopped selling the company's software. CEO Eugene Kaspersky said he's looking into contractors who can conduct independent code review, and a press release announced Kaspersky plans to open three data centers–in Europe, Asia, and the United States–where code review can take place.



A new study from the U.S. federal government says that climate change costs taxpayers billions of dollars in disaster relief, and will only become more costly as weather events become more common. The Government Accountability Office report reveals the government has spent $205 billion directly on disaster relief in the last decade; $90 billion for crop and flood insurance; $34 billion on wildfire management; and $28 billion for federal facility repairs. The report says the federal government "has not undertaken strategic government-wide planning to manage climate risks," and recommends it take steps to do so immediately.



Lawmakers are drafting new legislation related to consumer data breaches in light of the Equifax hack in September. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) introduced the Consumer Privacy Protection Act on October 19, which requires companies to notify consumers if sensitive information has been compromised in a breach. "The bill widens the scope of sensitive information, including not just Social Security and credit card numbers, but also digital photographs and geographical and biometric data," Federal Computer Week reports. The bill would apply to companies with access to sensitive information for at least 10,000 customers, and they would have 30 days to disclose any data breach that contained personal information. Though 48 states currently have data breach notification laws, experts and officials agree the measures may not be enough to protect affected consumers. ​

