Japan Floods, TSA Agents Can't be Sued, Foreign Acquisition Security Concerns, and More

​​At least 200 people are dead and dozens more still missing in the wake of record-breaking flooding in Hiroshima and Okayama over the past week. Evacuations continue to be ordered for other areas in western Japan as more rivers overflowed, dikes collapsed, and landslides inundated thousands of homes with floodwater. Tens of thousands of rescue workers are involved in the recovery effort, searching besieged homes in the region, and millions of evacuated citizens either remain homeless or are making their way back to their neighborhoods. Those that have returned to their homes have little to no access to supplies due to still-clogged roads and suspended cargo and delivery services.



U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are immune from liability claims, a federal court ruled. TSA screeners are not considered investigative or law enforcement officers and are shielded from liability under the Federal Tort Claims Act, leaving mistreated fliers with few legal options. The case was raised after a woman sued for false arrest and imprisonment after being randomly selected for additional screening, which she objected to. She was held by TSA agents for 18 hours.

