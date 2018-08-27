Jacksonville Shooting, East German Riots, ISIS Leader Killed, and More Jacksonville Shooting, East German Riots, ISIS Leader Killed, and More 8/27/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyA shooting Sunday during a video gaming event at a shopping center in Jacksonville, Florida, resulted in two deaths and several injuries before the gunman killed himself, reports Fox News. The incident occurred at The Jacksonville Landing Madden NFL Championship Series. Law enforcement sources earlier said four people were killed before the sheriff revised the number to three. The incident is being investigated as a criminal act, and not an act of terrorism, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. While the sheriff's office has taken the lead on the case, the FBI has deployed personnel to assist local law enforcement in their investigation.The East German town of Chemnitz has seen two days of far-right riots following the killing of a German man, allegedly by a foreigner, reports i24news. The far-right movement PEGIDA called Monday for a second day of protests after a brawl on the streets left one German national dead. The protests on Sunday turned violent and included attacks on foreigners, forcing police to call in reinforcements. The fatal altercation took place in the early hours of Sunday outside a street festival. According to the police, it involved 10 people of various nationalities. One 35-year-old man was killed while two others, ages 33 and 38, were stabbed and sustained serious injuries. Two suspects were arrested. Unconfirmed reports, denied by police, suggested that the fight began after a woman was harassed and the deceased came to her aid. On Twitter, police relentlessly urged people to stop spreading rumors and fought off allegations that information regarding the incident was being withheld for political reasons.The head of ISIS in Afghanistan, Abu Sayed Orakzai, also known as Sad Arhabi, and 10 other ISIS fighters were killed Saturday night in an airstrike in Nangarhar province, reports CNN. The strike was carried out by Afghan and coalition forces after receiving intelligence from Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell confirmed that a "senior leader of a designated terrorist organization" was targeted in Afghanistan on August 25. He pointed to a statement by a spokesman for Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani that the head of ISIS in Afghanistan was killed in the strike. In other news, eight children ranging in age from 3 months to 16 years old died in a Chicago fire, and two more boys are in critical condition in the hospital. The father and stepmother of the three-year-old boy whose remains were found in a New Mexico compound, reportedly planned a terrorist attack on Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to new information from a 13-page court motion. United Nations investigators said that Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Muslim Rohingya with "genocidal intent" and that officers should be prosecuted for those crimes. Nanotechnology is being tested as a solution for brand counterfeiting and loss prevention in retail. Security researchers found vulnerabilities at AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint that could have exposed customer data. An Atlanta concert by Beyonce and Jay-Z was disrupted Saturday night when a fan rushed the stage and darted toward the couple; backup dancers and security guards restrained the fan.