Jacksonville Shooter Details Emerge, U.S. Army May Test Military Homes for Lead, EU Security, and More

Investigators are piecing together clues about what motivated a shooter to open fire on a video game competition in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday night. The gunman, identified as 24 year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland, killed two people and injured nine before turning the gun on himself. According to USA Today, some witnesses told media outlets Katz was "upset about losing a game" at the tournament. Court filings from the divorce proceedings of Katz's parents in 2005 show that he experienced emotional and social struggles during their split; he underwent psychiatric treatment at Sheppard Pratt Health System in Towson, Maryland, reports The Baltimore Sun. The shooting at the Madden football video-game franchise tournament is raising concerns about security at esports tournaments, a market projected by Goldman Sachs to be worth $500 million in 2017.



The U.S. Army says it has drafted a plan to test 40,000 homes on its bases after a Reuters report that found children in military housing at risk of lead poisoning. "The inspection program, if implemented, would begin quickly and prioritize thousands of Army post homes occupied by small children, who are most vulnerable to lead exposure. Ingesting the heavy metal can stunt brain development and cause lifelong health impacts," Reuters reports.



France's president Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on Monday that the European Union (EU) can "no longer rely on the United States for its security," instead calling for the international body to increase defense cooperation internally, the Associated Press reports. "Relaunching his diplomatic agenda after the summer break, the 40-year-old president said he would put forward new proposals in the coming months for the EU to boost defense cooperation, as well as talks with Russia on their security relationship—an issue of concern for countries on Europe's eastern edge," according to the article.​

