JFK Airport Security Breach, Trump Names New National Security Adviser, Privacy Bill Introduced in U.S. House, and More

A breach at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York is being investigated after eleven passengers passed through a security checkpoint without undergoing screening. According to CBS News, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security officers were opening a pre-check lane when passengers "walked through an unattended metal detector." The breach wasn't reported until about an hour later when a supervisor saw it on video. In a statement the TSA said all carry-on baggage had been properly screened and a K9 unit was also working in the checkpoint area. "We are confident this incident presents no threat to the aviation transportation system," the agency said.U.S. President Donald Trump has named Lieutenant General H. R. McMaster as his new national security adviser, replacing the embattled Michael Flynn who was forced out after withholding information about a call with the Russian ambassador. The New York Times describes McMaster as a military strategist "known for challenging conventional thinking and helping to turn around the Iraq war in its darkest days," and "one of the military's most independent-minded officers." McMaster, 54, joins several other high-ranking military officers in Trump's advisory circle.U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) has introduced a bill that would require law enforcement to obtain a warrant before using cell-site stimulators, technology that tracks users via their cell phones. Exceptions would be made for foreign surveillance and "exigent circumstances," Federal Computer Week reports.In other news, Singapore opens a multimillion-dollar cybersecurity center at a local university for testing and research. A man who breached security at Honolulu International Airport has died after being detained. And more details are emerging about the man suspected of murdering North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's estranged brother.