Iran Leading Terror Sponsor, Strawberry Tampering, Florence Floods, and More Iran Leading Terror Sponsor, Strawberry Tampering, Florence Floods, and More 9/20/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyA new U.S. State Department reportfinds that Iran remains the global leading terrorism sponsor, with reports of intensifying conflicts and disrupting governments around the world. Iranian fundraising networks and weapons caches in places like Africa and South America, as well as activity in the Middle East and Europe, show that the country’s support of terrorists spans the globe. Iran is open in its assistance to groups such as Hezbollah and says its activities support oppressed people in the Middle East. And while terror attacks around the world dropped by 23 percent last year, threats have become more complex. Retailers continue to respond to concerns about needles being put in strawberries in Australia. Woolworths has temporarily removed sewing needles from its shelves in stores and online, CNN reports and strawberry sales have been curbed as well. The bigger issue seems to be jokes or copycat attacks. There have been at least 100 reported cases of needles being put in strawberries across the country, as well as isolated incidents of needles in other fruit. Officials are also discouraging people from posting staged images of contaminated fruit, and have announced tougher penalties for food tampering. The remnants of Hurricane Florence continue to hover over the Carolinas, leading to flooding that is expected to worsen over the next few days as major waterways spill over, Reuters reports. The storm has killed at least 36 people, and officials continue to warn residents near waterways to stay alert and prepare to evacuate if needed. About 2,600 boat and helicopter rescues have been carried out in North Carolina alone, and 10,000 people remain in shelters while 160,000 customers remain without power. Environmental and health concerns are coming to the forefront as potentially contaminated water sweeps through communities. Meanwhile, FEMA’s director remains in hot water for his personal use of government vehicles. And it’s been a year since Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico.In other news, remote video monitoring company Prosegur has acquired Viewpoint. An active shooter opened fire in a Wisconsin software company yesterday, wounding three people before responding officers killed the assailant. A student pilot was taken into custody after he hopped a fence to board a passenger jet at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Google is launching an emergency location service effort on Android devices that will show first responders more detailed location information when someone calls 911. The man who founded the controversial 3D gun printing company lew to Taiwan after he was accused of having sex with a minor. A deadly landslide buried more than 20 homes in Cebu, Philippines. A Jet Airways flight had to turn around because crew forgot to pressurize the cabin, leaving passengers with nose and ear bleeding. A new study reports on the lack of cybersecurity education provided to healthcare workers. The U.S. government is using AI to block phishing emails. Dangerous counterfeit Apple products are making their way to the United States.