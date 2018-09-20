Iran Leading Terror Sponsor, Strawberry Tampering, Florence Floods, and More

​A new U.S. State Department reportfinds that Iran remains the global leading terrorism sponsor, with reports of intensifying conflicts and disrupting governments around the world. Iranian fundraising networks and weapons caches in places like Africa and South America, as well as activity in the Middle East and Europe, show that the country’s support of terrorists spans the globe. Iran is open in its assistance to groups such as Hezbollah and says its activities support oppressed people in the Middle East. And while terror attacks around the world dropped by 23 percent last year, threats have become more complex.



Retailers continue to respond to concerns about needles being put in strawberries in Australia. Woolworths has temporarily removed sewing needles from its shelves in stores and online, CNN reports and strawberry sales have been curbed as well. The bigger issue seems to be jokes or copycat attacks. There have been at least 100 reported cases of needles being put in strawberries across the country, as well as isolated incidents of needles in other fruit. Officials are also discouraging people from posting staged images of contaminated fruit, and have announced tougher penalties for food tampering.

