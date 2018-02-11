Investigation Finds Loop Holes In Facebook Ad Process, Jewish Leaders Urge Others To Show Up For Shabbat, Google Employees

​​​A recent ProPublica investigation found 12 ad campaigns that industry masked their sponsorship in to spread political messages on Facebook. The finding comes after Facebook, facing scrutiny for how it sells and displays political ads, made changes to its policies to make them more transparent. “Some of these campaigns resembled a digital form of what is known as ‘astroturfing,’ or hiding behind the mirage of a spontaneous grassroots movement,” according to ProPublica.​



Wi-Fi access points from Cisco, Meraki, and Aruba contain two​ vulnerabilities that if left unpatched could allow hackers to run malware inside networks that use the equipment. “While the flaws open corporate networks to some scary attacks, the real-world likelihood of them being exploited is debatable,” according to Ars Technica.



Friday night will mark the first Shabbat since a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing eleven people. To bring the community together, Jewish leaders across America are encouraging people to #ShowUpForShabbat to show solidarity for the victims and that the “Jewish community will not live in fear,” NPR reports.



Thousands of Google employees walked out of their offices on Thursday to protest how the company handles allegations of sexual harassment. Organizers of the walkout wrote an op-ed for The Cut that listed their demands, including ending forced arbitration, committing to pay equity, disclosing a public sexual harassment report, and creating a more transparent process for reporting sexual harassment and misconduct.



Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office released a report that accuses tech companies of making decisions based on potential profits instead of society’s best interests. Included in the report was encryption, which the authors said tech companies that have taken the approach that they should not compromise the integrity of their security measures to facilitate government access to data because it’s in their financial best interest.



Most of the migrants traveling to the United States are victims of violence, said U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Council of Foreign Relations event on Friday morning. “We have about 30 percent of women who take that journey that are sexually abused, 17 percent of men,” she said. “Seventy percent of the migrants are victims of violence.” Nielsen's comments appear at odds with other statements from the Trump administration, which The Hill reports has spoken out vocally against a migrant caravan making its way through Latin America.

