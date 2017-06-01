Intelligence Officials to Brief Trump, Emerging 2017 Security Threats, U.S. Lacks Effectiveness

​​​U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will receive an intelligence briefing today, and intelligence officials have identified the go-betweens the Russians used to provide emails from the Democratic National Committee to WikiLeaks. According to an official who spoke to CNN, U.S. intelligence received new information that included intercepted conversations of Russian officials expressing happiness over Trump's election victory.​



What are the biggest security threats coming in 2017? The WIRED staff has a new list of predictions for the year, including consumer drones becoming weaponized, another iPhone encryption clash between Apple and law enforcement, and Russian hacking running amok.



The United States needs to become more effective in responding to cyberattacks because foreign governments are more capable and willing to break into U.S. computer networks, said National Security Agency (NSA) Director Admiral Michael S. Rogers. "The biggest frustration to me is speed, speed, speed," Rogers said in a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hearing yesterday covered by The Baltimore Sun. "I'm constantly asking the team, 'What can we do to be faster and more agile? How do we organize ourselves? What's the construct that makes the most sense?' We can't be bound by history and tradition."



An Ebola vaccine has finally shown to be up to 100 percent effective at preventing the virus in a clinical trial. But experts say the vaccine will not prevent "sporadic cases from popping up" and it will not be available to those who are already most vulnerable to the virus, according to the MIT Technology Review.



The United States listed Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden as a "global terrorist" and warned that he poses a risk to American national security. Hamza bin Laden has pledged to take up his father's mantle, avenge his father's death, and is "actively engaged in terrorism," The New York Times reports.



Data breach victim AshleyMadison.com's parent company—Avid Life Media Inc.—is attempting to dismiss more than 20 class action lawsuits that have been filed against it since its 2015 breach by invoking online arbitration agreements. The website required users to sign the agreement when they signed up to use Ashley Madison's services, Law.com reports. ​

