Intel Says Security Fix Will Not Slow Computers, U.S. Police Shooting Deaths Remain Consistent, Man Arrested After Alleged

​Intel announced that the fix its developing to address security flaws in its microchips will not slow down computers, contrary to earlier concerns. "The performance impact of the recent security updates should not be significant and will be mitigated over time," according to Reuters. Intel also said that Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Apple have so far reported "little to no performance impact." Intel's CEO, Brian Krzanich, is also in the hot seat for selling millions of dollars' worth of Intel stock after finding out about the security flaws in the microchips. Intel said the sale was unrelated to the security revelations, but Ars Technica reports that Krzanich had scheduled the sale five months after researchers informed Intel of the vulnerabilities.



Police officers in the United States shot and killed nearly 1,000 people in 2017, marking the third year in a row that police shooting deaths have reached almost 1,000. "While many of the year-to-year patterns remain consistent, the number of unarmed black males killed in 2017 declined from two years ago," The Washington Post reports. "Last year, police killed 19, a figure tracking closely with the 17 killed in 2016. In 2015, police shot and killed 36 unarmed black males."



An Indian man was arrested after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her while she slept on a plane next to him during a U.S. flight. "The woman said she had woken up to find her shirt and trousers unbuttoned and the suspect's hand in her trousers," the BBC reports. The woman reported the incident before the plane landed, and flight attendants assigned her to a different seat at the back of the plane.



The future of legal marijuana in the United States is in doubt after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded previous guidance to allow prosecutors to enforce federal laws against states that have decriminalized the drug. Sessions' decision came just days after California began allowing the sale of marijuana for recreational use, just one of 29 states and the District of Columbia to have at least partly legalized marijuana.



Ebola survivors plan to sue the Sierra Leone government, alleging it allowed a third of early response aid money to disappear leading to violations of survivors' rights to health and life. "An audit of the first six months of the outbreak showed that more than $15 million worth of resources donated to the government went unaccounted for—more than 30 percent of what came into the country over that period," according to The Guardian.

