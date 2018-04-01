Intel Processor Security Flaw, DHS PII Leak, Cell Phones in the White House, and More Intel Processor Security Flaw, DHS PII Leak, Cell Phones in the White House, and More 1/4/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyA massive security flaw has been found in Intel processors that have been in use for more than a decade. The vulnerability allows unauthorized programs—even if they are legitimate--to access protected memory areas, including where passwords are stored. About 90 percent of severs and laptops have Intel chips, and Mashable notes that a patch would likely result in a drastic decrease in processing speeds. However, in a statement, Intel said that the fix should not slow down computers too much. A second vulnerability that affects devices made in the past 20 years is more difficult to exploit, but also more difficult to fix.Current and former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees’ personally identifiable information has been exposed in a security breach The leak was not part of a cyberattack—the files were found in the possession of a former DHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) employee during an ongoing criminal investigation, according to CNet. The breach affects more than 247,000 employees as well as subjects, witnesses, and complainants associated with DHS OIG investigations through 2014. The acquisition of the personal information did not seem to be the goal of the breach, officials said. Staffers and guests to the White House will no longer be able to use their personal cell phones in the building, NBC reports. While the move has been contemplated for a few months, it was announced a day after a book was released with details of the inner workings of the Trump administration. Officials say the cell phone ban is to strengthen cybersecurity and prevent leaks to the press. Staff will be able to conduct business on government-issued phones.In other news, a potential sale of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram to a Chinese company was blocked due to national security concerns. The state of Washington is suing Motel 6 due to claims that the company passed along private information of more than 9,000 guests to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. What supply chain trends will make headlines in 2018? A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit San Francisco early this morning, but there do not appear to be any injuries. The massive winter storm hitting the northeastern United States has killed at least 17 people and practically shut down several states. A North Korean missile appears to have failed and hit one of its own cities. And at least 12 people are dead after a passenger train collided with a truck in South Africa.