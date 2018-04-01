Intel Processor Security Flaw, DHS PII Leak, Cell Phones in the White House, and More

​A massive security flaw has been found in Intel processors that have been in use for more than a decade. The vulnerability allows unauthorized programs—even if they are legitimate--to access protected memory areas, including where passwords are stored. About 90 percent of severs and laptops have Intel chips, and Mashable notes that a patch would likely result in a drastic decrease in processing speeds. However, in a statement, Intel said that the fix should not slow down computers too much. A second vulnerability that affects devices made in the past 20 years is more difficult to exploit, but also more difficult to fix.

Current and former U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees’ personally identifiable information has been exposed in a security breach The leak was not part of a cyberattack—the files were found in the possession of a former DHS Office of the Inspector General (OIG) employee during an ongoing criminal investigation, according to CNet. The breach affects more than 247,000 employees as well as subjects, witnesses, and complainants associated with DHS OIG investigations through 2014. The acquisition of the personal information did not seem to be the goal of the breach, officials said.

