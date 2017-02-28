Inquiry Finds ‘Cowardly’ Police Response to Terror Attack, Report Shows Airport Security Failings, U.S. Defense Budget Boos

A U.K. inquiry looking into the murder of 30 British nationals vacationing at a Tunisian hotel found the deaths were the result of "unlawful killing," but the judge did not find neglect on the part of the Imperial Marhaba Hotel. The judge did note that the hotel only had a few guards on hand, and called the local police "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly" in delaying their response to the attack. In June 2015, terrorist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire on the beach on the grounds of the hotel, killing 38 people. It was the largest loss of life the U.K. has experienced since the 2005 metro bombings.



Leaked documents show a series of security failings over the last few years at Stewart International Airport, located about 60 miles north of Manhattan, ZDNet reports. The facility services hundreds of thousands of passengers each year including private charter flights. According to the article, the documents paint "a unique picture of insider threats, breaches, and lapses that acknowledge the difficulty in keeping airside security to a high standard, even at smaller airports."



U.S. President Trump plans to propose a federal budget that includes a $54 billion boost to defense spending, all by making cuts to other federal agencies in the same amount. In addition to the 10 percent increase, he plans to request $30 billion in supplementary military spending for fiscal year 2017, the Washington Post reports.

