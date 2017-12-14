Information on Vegas Shooting Scarce, Federal Background Checks, The Story Behind the Mirai Botnet, and More

Victims of the Las Vegas shooting more than two months ago are speaking up and askin​g for more details on what happened the night that an assailant opened fire on the music festival from a hotel room. More than 450 people have filed lawsuits—many of them against the shooter's estate, which is estimated to be worth $5 million, according to CNN. A hearing today will begin the process to determine who will manage the shooter's assets—he died without a will. Meanwhile, media organizations continue to fight for access to records of the events, including 911 calls and body camera footage. Survivors have also sued MGM, Mandalay Corp., Live Nation Entertainment, and the maker of the bump stock device used in the shooting.



The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is looking into how individuals are granted federal security clearances and found that reforms to background screenings passed in 2012 have still not been implemented, "including establishing a continuous evaluation program and the issuance of a reciprocity policy to guide agencies in honoring previously granted clearances by other agencies.” And while the executive branch has announced reform initiatives to the process, no milestones have been set for their completion, making it more difficult to track progress or hold agencies accountable.



Following one of the biggest distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in 2016, in which French and American Internet providers suffered crippling attacks, it was revealed that the masterminds behind the Mirai botnet were three college students looking to gain an advantage in the computer game Minecraft, Wired reports. After the initial attack, the FBI was left scrambling—it occurred in the months leading up to the U.S. presidential election, sparking fears of a nation-state cyberattack. Ultimately, though, the students hacked thousands of unsecured Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as security cameras and wireless routers to carry out DDoS attacks at will to boot Minecraft competitors off the game at critical moments. However, the botnet was far more powerful than even its makers thought. Read the whole story here.

