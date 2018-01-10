Indonesian Earthquake Rescue Continues, Nepal Disaster Exercise, Syrian Terrorist Cell Discovered, and More Indonesian Earthquake Rescue Continues, Nepal Disaster Exercise, Syrian Terrorist Cell Discovered, and More 10/1/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyThree days after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami crippled the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the provincial capital of Palu is in ruins, reports CNN. Authorities started burying some of the 844 people confirmed dead in mass graves Monday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of disease. An estimated 2.4 million people were affected by the disaster, Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. Some 600 people were hospitalized and more than 48,000 have been displaced. Aid has started to reach Palu, but rescuers are still trying to reach Donggala regency, which was closest to the epicenter of the earthquake that struck Friday, before the tsunami washed into the long, narrow bay, past the town of Donggala and into Palu. First responders continue to dig through the rubble in the hopes of finding survivors.Military personnel assigned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command worked with more than 300 civilian and military disaster response professionals from 14 countries in Kathmandu for the Nepal Pacific Resilience Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE) last week. The civil-military disaster preparedness and response initiative is co-hosted by the Nepali Army, Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs, and the United States Army Pacific. During the four-day exercise, participants worked through a disaster scenario in reaction to a mega earthquake that was developed to examine Nepal's legal and regulatory framework, policies, procedures, organizational setup, tactics, and response techniques, while strengthening relationships among disaster response stakeholders in the region. The multinational, multilateral, joint-exercise consisted of subject matter expert exchanges, table top evaluations, and functional exercises focused on mass casualty simulations, search and rescue operations, camp management, engineer planning, communication planning and disaster response.Security forces in Raqqa, Syria, uncovered an Islamic State sleeper cell that was plotting series of large attacks across the city, according to Reuters. A spokesman for the Raqqa Internal Security Forces set up by the SDF said it had killed two members of an Islamic State cell and detained five others during an operation on Saturday. The forces raided two residential apartments where the cell members were hiding and confiscated grenades, pistols, and explosives. They also found a car bomb at the site of the operation and a large cache of arms and land mines buried nearby.Two new California bills require hardware makers to include security measures for connected devices, reports Engadget. All devices will require protection against unauthorized data access. If they connect to the Internet, they will require either a password or the ability to generate a new authentication method on initial setup. The two laws take effect on January 1, 2020. Industry groups such as the California Manufacturers and Technology Association contend that the state is imposing undefined rules and creating a loophole that let imported devices avoid the rules. However, politicians say that foreign companies will also have to meet the standards. In other news, at least 84 people have been injured since Typhoon Trami made landfall in Japan with gusts of up to 134 miles per hour. Facebook said that some 90 million of its users may get forcibly logged out of their accounts after the company fixed a security vulnerability in its website that may have let attackers hijack 50 million accounts. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI were among the dozens of law enforcement agencies that descended upon Allentown, Pennsylvania, following the car explosion that killed three people Saturday night. The U.S. federal government's security clearance backlog saw its first significant drop in years, going from an all-time high of 725,000 in June 2018 to 657,000 in September. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Monday that it launched ballistic missiles into eastern Syria, targeting militants blamed for a recent attack on a military parade in Iran. A security guard at the Colts-Texans game in Indianapolis was injured when a player pushed out of bounds and ran over him. Because guards have their backs to the field of play, they cannot brace for the impact. This October, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month is commemorating 15 years as an annual initiative to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity.