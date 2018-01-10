Indonesian Earthquake Rescue Continues, Nepal Disaster Exercise, Syrian Terrorist Cell Discovered, and More

​Three days after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami crippled the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the provincial capital of Palu is in ruins, reports CNN. Authorities started burying some of the 844 people confirmed dead in mass graves Monday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of disease. An estimated 2.4 million people were affected by the disaster, Indonesian Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. Some 600 people were hospitalized and more than 48,000 have been displaced. Aid has started to reach Palu, but rescuers are still trying to reach Donggala regency, which was closest to the epicenter of the earthquake that struck Friday, before the tsunami washed into the long, narrow bay, past the town of Donggala and into Palu. First responders continue to dig through the rubble in the hopes of finding survivors.



Military personnel assigned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command worked with more than 300 civilian and military disaster response professionals from 14 countries in Kathmandu for the Nepal Pacific Resilience Disaster Response Exercise and Exchange (DREE) last week. The civil-military disaster preparedness and response initiative is co-hosted by the Nepali Army, Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs, and the United States Army Pacific. During the four-day exercise, participants worked through a disaster scenario in reaction to a mega earthquake that was developed to examine Nepal's legal and regulatory framework, policies, procedures, organizational setup, tactics, and response techniques, while strengthening relationships among disaster response stakeholders in the region. The multinational, multilateral, joint-exercise consisted of subject matter expert exchanges, table top evaluations, and functional exercises focused on mass casualty simulations, search and rescue operations, camp management, engineer planning, communication planning and disaster response.



Security forces in Raqqa, Syria, uncovered an Islamic State sleeper cell that was plotting series of large attacks across the city, according to Reuters. A spokesman for the Raqqa Internal Security Forces set up by the SDF said it had killed two members of an Islamic State cell and detained five others during an operation on Saturday. The forces raided two residential apartments where the cell members were hiding and confiscated grenades, pistols, and explosives. They also found a car bomb at the site of the operation and a large cache of arms and land mines buried nearby.

