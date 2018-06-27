Immigration Updates, PA Officer Charged with Homicide, Massive MD Voting Glitch, and More

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban which prevents travelers from five Muslim-majority countries from visiting the United States. The highest court ruled that the Trump administration had proven that entry of individuals from the high-risk countries “would be detrimental to the national interest.” Meanwhile, states are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to family separations along the U.S.-Mexico border—17 states sued the Trump administration yesterday to expedite the reunion of thousands of immigrant children and parents separated at the border. And late yesterday, a federal judge in California issued a nationwide halt to the practice of separating immigrant families and ordered that families should be reunited within 30 days. The order is likely to ignite a legal battle with the U.S. Department of Justice, The New York Times reports.



The brand-new Pittsburgh officer who shot and killed a black teenager last week has been charged with criminal homicide While searching for a car involved in an earlier drive-by shooting, officers pulled over a vehicle matching its description. Police put the driver in handcuffs, and two passengers in the vehicle began to run from the scene. The officer in question—who had been sworn in hours earlier—shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose Junior in the back three times, and the other 17-year-old passenger was taken into custody earlier this week. Pittsburgh officers are working 12-hour shifts due to continuous pr​otests of the shooting.

