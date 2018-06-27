Immigration Updates, PA Officer Charged with Homicide, Massive MD Voting Glitch, and More Immigration Updates, PA Officer Charged with Homicide, Massive MD Voting Glitch, and More 6/27/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban which prevents travelers from five Muslim-majority countries from visiting the United States. The highest court ruled that the Trump administration had proven that entry of individuals from the high-risk countries “would be detrimental to the national interest.” Meanwhile, states are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to family separations along the U.S.-Mexico border—17 states sued the Trump administration yesterday to expedite the reunion of thousands of immigrant children and parents separated at the border. And late yesterday, a federal judge in California issued a nationwide halt to the practice of separating immigrant families and ordered that families should be reunited within 30 days. The order is likely to ignite a legal battle with the U.S. Department of Justice, The New York Times reports. The brand-new Pittsburgh officer who shot and killed a black teenager last week has been charged with criminal homicide While searching for a car involved in an earlier drive-by shooting, officers pulled over a vehicle matching its description. Police put the driver in handcuffs, and two passengers in the vehicle began to run from the scene. The officer in question—who had been sworn in hours earlier—shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose Junior in the back three times, and the other 17-year-old passenger was taken into custody earlier this week. Pittsburgh officers are working 12-hour shifts due to continuous protests of the shooting. The results of key primary races in Maryland are in limbo after a computer glitch required as many as 80,000 residents to cast provisional ballots and led to calls for the resignation of the state’s Motor Vehicle Administrator (MVA). It was initially announced that 19,000 people would be affected but late Monday night the true scope of the problem was revealed. Those who tried to change their registration address or party affiliation through the MVA as far back as April 2017 found that their information had not been updated—MVA had not forwarded the information to the Maryland Board of Elections—and they would have to submit provisional ballots, which will be counted in July. Only hundreds of votes currently separate the leading candidates in several key races. It’s unclear how many provisional votes were actually cast. In other news, a JetBlue plane experienced a radio equipment problem as it was preparing to leave JFK airport, triggering a massive law enforcement reaction. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will begin receiving Secret Service protection, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is encouraging its employees to exercise caution after an increase in backlash, including a decapitated animal carcass left at one staffer’s house. Microsoft has upgraded its facial recognition software which has been criticized for its inability to identify people with darker skin tones. The U.S. Navy is looking into using artificial intelligence to build and repair ships. A new report analyzes the best ways to bring more women into the supply chain industry—women currently make up about 20 percent of supply chain vice presidents. A survey reveals that cyber researchers have very low confidence in the ability of the U.S. government to respond to a critical infrastructure cyberattack.